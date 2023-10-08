European Cricket Championship, 2023 Group E: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The European Cricket Championship travels to Group E on Monday, October 9. Cartama Oval, Cartama in Spain will continue to host the campaign.

A total of five teams are competing in this group namely England XI, Switzerland, Cyprus, Romania, and Malta. Each team will play the other four teams once in a round-robin form.

The grand finale in Group E is scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 12, with the top two teams of the group making it to the title clash

Winners of all six groups will make it to the Championship Week, starting on October 16. Netherlands XI, having won last season’s championship week, automatically qualified for the championship week this season.

Spain defeated France in the final to start as the winners in Group A. In the Group B final, Jersey stunned Belgium by eight wickets. Italy secured a convincing six-wicket win over Denmark in the Group C grand finale, while Ireland XI defeated Hungary by eight wickets in the Group D finale.

The European Cricket Championship provides a perfect platform for emerging and established cricketers to showcase their skills. The competition offers an exciting opportunity to see which team emerges victorious this season.

European Cricket Championship, 2023 Group E: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1 - October 9, England XI vs Switzerland, 3.00 pm

Match 2 - October 9, Cyprus vs Romania, 5.30 pm

Match 3 - October 9, Malta vs England XI, 7.30 pm

Match 4 - October 9, Romania vs Switzerland, 10.00 pm

Match 5 - October 10, Cyprus vs Malta, 12.00 am

Match 6 - October 10, Malta vs Switzerland, 3.00 pm

Match 7 - October 10, England XI vs Cyprus, 5.30 pm

Match 8 - October 10, Romania vs Malta, 7.30 pm

Match 9 - October 10, Cyprus vs Switzerland, 10.00 pm

Match 10 - October 11, England XI vs Romania, 12.00 am

Eliminator - October 11 - 3:00 pm

Qualifier 1 - October 11 - 5.30 pm

Qualifier 2 - October 11 - 8.30 pm

Final - October 12 - 12.00 am

European Cricket Championship, 2023 Group E: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The European Cricket Championship 2023 will be live streamed on the FanCode website and app. However, no live telecast of the competition will be available on any TV channel in India.

European Cricket Championship, 2023 Group E: Full Squads

England XI

Andy Rishton, Cameron Hemp, Conner Haddow, Dan Lincoln, David Scott, Freddie Fallows, Harrison Ward, Matthew Siddall, Rich Edwards, Sam Young, Toby Greatwood, Tom Hinley, and Tommy Sturgess.

Switzerland

Abdullah Rana, Ali Nayyer, Asad Mahmood, Ashwin Vinod, Hassan Ahmad, Idrees Haque, Izhar Hussain, Jai Sinh, Malyar Stanikzai, Musa Ahmadzai, Nalinambika Kumar, Osama Mahmood, and Roshanth Karunamoorthy.

Cyprus

Akila Kalugala, Chamal Sadun, Hardeep Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Mangala Gunasekara, Muhammad Ikram, Nalin Pathirana, Neeraj Tiwari, Preetaj Deol, Roman Mazumder, Scott Austin, Shoaib Ahmad, Taranjit Singh, Tejwinder Singh, and Waqar Ali.

Romania

Abdul Asif, Abdul Shakoor, Aftab Kayani, Ijaz Hussain, Luca Petre, Marian Gherasim, Muhammad Moiz, Ramesh Satheesan, Rohit Kumar, Satwik Nadigotla, Shantanu Vashisht, Sukhkaran Sahi, Taranjeet Singh, and Vasu Saini.

Malta

Basil George, Bikram Arora, Chanjal Sudarsanan, Darshit Patankar, Fanyan Mughal, Gopal Thakur, Imran Ameer, Jaspal Singh, Samuel Stanislaus, Varun Prasath, Waqar Ahmad, Waseem Abbas, and Zeeshan Khan.