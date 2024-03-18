European Cricket League 2024 Championship Week: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Championship Week matches of the European Cricket League 2024 will start on Monday, March 18. The seven winners of the seven groups will compete against each other to determine the winner of this edition of the tournament.

A total of 25 matches are scheduled to be played in the last phase of the tournament. The final of the Championship Week will be played on Saturday, March 23.

The seven teams that are a part of the Championship Week are: CIYMS, Dreux, Forfarshire, Hornchurch, Jinnah Brescia, Old Victorians, and Pak I Care Badalona.

Jinnah Brescia won the final of Group A against Skanderborg by five wickets to qualify for the Championship Week. They chased down the target of 142 runs in 9.1 overs.

Hornchurch emerged as the winner of Group B. They defeated Huddinge in the final by six wickets after chasing down the target of 139 runs in 9.2 overs. Old Victorians won the Group C final against Olten by 15 runs after making 175 runs for the loss of two wickets.

Dreux beat Parsi Universite Club by 41 runs in the final of Group D. Forfarshire chased down the target of 112 runs against V.O.C. Rotterdam in the Group E final with six wickets in hand.

Pak I Care Badalona defeated Donaustadt in the final of Group F by six wickets. They chased down the target of 119 runs in 8.1 overs. In Group G, CIYMS beat Cluj in the final by seven wickets after chasing down the target of 122 runs in nine overs.

European Cricket League 2024 Championship Week: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, March 18

Match 1 - Jinnah Brescia vs Hornchurch, 03:30 PM

Match 2 - Old Victorians vs Dreux, 05:30 PM

Match 3 - Jinnah Brescia vs Forfarshire, 08:00 PM

Match 4 - Hornchurch vs Pak I Care Badalona, 10:00 PM

Tuesday, March 19

Match 5 - CIYMS vs Forfarshire, 12:00 AM

Match 6 - Old Victorians vs Jinnah Brescia, 03:30 PM

Match 7 - CIYMS vs Pak I Care Badalona, 05:30 PM

Match 8 - Dreux vs Forfarshire, 08:00 PM

Match 9 - CIYMS vs Hornchurch, 10:00 PM

Wednesday, March 20

Match 10 - Dreux vs Pak I Care Badalona, 12:00 AM

Match 11 - Hornchurch vs Forfarshire, 02:00 PM

Match 12 - Old Victorians vs Pak I Care Badalona, 04:00 PM

Match 13 - CIYMS vs Dreux, 06:00 PM

Match 14 - Jinnah Brescia vs Pak I Care Badalona, 08:00 PM

Match 15 - Old Victorians vs CIYMS, 10:00 PM

Thursday, March 21

Match 16 - Jinnah Brescia vs Dreux, 12:00 AM

Match 17 - Pak I Care Badalona vs Forfarshire, 03:30 PM

Match 18 - Hornchurch vs Dreux, 05:30 PM

Match 19 - Forfarshire vs Old Victorians, 08:00 PM

Match 20 - Jinnah Brescia vs CIYMS, 10:00 PM

Friday, March 22

Match 21 - Old Victorians vs Hornchurch, 12:00 AM

Eliminator - TBA vs TBA, 03:30 PM

Qualifier 1 - TBA vs TBA, 05:30 PM

Qualifier 2 - TBA vs TBA, 08:30 PM

Saturday, March 23

Final - TBA vs TBA, 12:00 AM

European Cricket League 2024 Championship Week: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

European Cricket League 2024 Championship Week: Full Squads

CIYMS

Chris Dougherty (wk), Jason van der Merwe, Jacob Mulder, John Matchett (c), Carson McCullough, Allen Coulter, Jack Beattie, Mark Best, Chris Robinson, Angus Farrell, Adam Heasley (wk), Max Burton, Cian Nulty

Dreux

Wahid Abdul, Afridi Yaseen, Ahmad Nabi (c), Tabish Bhatti, Hamza Niaz, Ammar Zahir (wk), Mohammad Nisar, Kamran Ahmadzai, Usman Khan, Muhammad Rafah, Alexandre Harkouk, Shahzeb Mohammad, Shahzad Hussain, Afridi Abdulwahid, Faizan Dar, Muzamil Zahir, Umar Ali

Forfarshire

Craig Wallace, Scott Cameron, Callum Garden (wk), Jack Hogarth (c), Fraser Ross, Lewis James, Bryce Allchin, James Sim, Lyle Robertson, Thomas Knight, Lewis Robinson, Jamie King, Aman Bailwal, Glenn Carnegie, Ryan Brown

Pak I Care Badalona

Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Sikandar Ali, Muhammad Atif, Adeel Shafqat, Muhammad Babar (c), Abid Mahboob (wk), Muhammad Mohtshim, Daniel Doyle Calle, Asad Rabbani, Sebastiaan Braat, Hassan Ali, Ali Ahmed, Saquib Ali, Jaffer Raza

Hornchurch

Adeel Malik, Gavin Griffiths, George Hankins, Marc Whitlock (c), Paul Murray (wk), Chris Sains, Luke Edwards, Ted Coney (wk), Harry Hankins, Jalpesh Vijay, Billy Gordon, Arthur George, Lesbourne Edwards, George Clark, Mohammad Irfan, Tommy Fletcher

Jinnah Brescia

Muhammad Imran, Sharukh Nawaz, Hassan Ahmad (wk), Janaka Wass, Waseem Ahmad, Rukhsar Ahmed (c), Muhammad Rizwan, Nisar Ahmed (wk), Bilal Khan, Shahbaz Masood, Humza Ishtiaq, Jaspinder Singh, Ghulam Farid, Mirza Umair, Ali Hasan, Asad Tanveer,

Old Victorians

Julius Sumerauer, Luke Gallichan, James Duckett (c), Scott Simpson, Charlie Brennan, Rob Duckett, Jonty Jenner, Edward Giles, Jamie Watling (wk), Elliot Corbel (wk), Louis Kelly, Theo Pullman, Matthew Webb, Grant Donaldson, Jack Stevens, Robbie Forrest, Jonathan Heward, Marc Boarer, Zac Wilson, Alistair Webster

