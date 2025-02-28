European Cricket League 2025 Group C: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The European Cricket League (ECL), organized by the European Cricket Network, is set to commence on February 24 at the Cartama Oval, located within Cartama Stadium. Group C fixtures will begin on March 2 and conclude on March 4. Over three days, a total of 14 matches will be contested, with five teams vying for the coveted title. The teams in contention are Skanderborg, Christiania, Grange, Sofia Stars, and Royal Strikers.

Ad

The competition is structured in a single round-robin format, where each team will play three matches before advancing to the playoffs. The top-performing team from the league will qualify for the Champions Week, where the leading teams from each group will compete for the championship trophy.

In the previous edition (2024) of the European Cricket League, Hornchurch triumphed following an exceptional performance in the Champions Week. Old Victorians, the runner-up of the last edition, were formidable contenders but ultimately fell short in the final, posting a modest total of 93 runs, which Hornchurch easily chased down to secure a seven-wicket victory.

Ad

Trending

On that note, let's look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

European Cricket League 2025 Group C: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, March 2

Match 1 - Skanderborg vs Christiania, 3:00 PM

Match 2 - Grange vs Sofia Stars, 5:00 PM

Match 3 - Royal Strikers vs Skanderborg, 7:00 PM

Match 4 - Sofia Stars vs Christiania, 9:30 PM

Match 5 - Grange vs Royal Strikers, 11:30 PM

Ad

Monday, March 3

Match 6 - Royal Strikers vs Christiania, 3:00 PM

Match 7 - Skanderborg vs Grange, 5:00 PM

Match 8 - Sofia Stars vs Royal Strikers, 7:00 PM

Match 9 - Grange vs Christiania, 9:30 PM

Match 10 - Skanderborg vs Sofia Stars, 11:30 PM

Tuesday, March 4

Eliminator - T.B.C. vs T.B.C., 3:30 PM

Qualifier 1 - T.B.C. vs T.B.C., 5:30 PM

Qualifier 2 - T.B.C. vs T.B.C., 8:30 PM

Final - T.B.C. vs T.B.C., 11:30 PM

Ad

European Cricket League 2025 Group C: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the European Cricket League 2025 via the Fancode app and website.

European Cricket League 2025 Group C: Full Squads

Christiania

Aamir Naseem, Abdullah Raja, Chaudhary Akram, Fazil Mir, Mirza Anwar, Mofassar Saeed, Muhammad Usman, Nasrat Bismillah, Raza Iqbal, Rizwan Bhatti, Syed Abbas, Umair Rasool, Walid Ghauri, Waseem Saeed

Ad

Grange

Andy Wilson, Calum Swanson, Charlston Davidson, Chris Greaves, Colin Pretty, Finlay McCreath, Fred Huddleston, Haris Ali, Jack Jarvis, Jamie Crawley, John Blain, Keerat Singh, Louis Bennet, Peter Schutzer-Weissmann

Royal Strikers

Affy Khan, Ashwin Raju, Chanjal Sudarsanan, Clinto Paul, Divyes Kumar, Jamsheed Kunnanchirakkal, Jithu Johny, Priyan Pushparajan, Rockey Dianish, Sanjai Sidharthan, Savio Thomas, Varun Prasath, Vishnu Sudhakaran

Skanderborg

Anders Bulow, Aqeel Amjad, Chris Kleis, Christian Peck, Kamran Mahmood, Matthew Weldon, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Omar Hayat, Rizwan Mahmood, Shaban Mahmood, Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Surya Anand, Torr Turner

Ad

Sofia Stars

Chris Webster, Danyal Ali, Gagandeep Singh, Jakob Gul, Jamie Batten, Manan Bashir, Milen Gogev, Prakash Mishra, Raman Kumar, Sahan Adeesha, Sahil Kumar, Shivam Mishra, Suraj Negi

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️