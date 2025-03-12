European Cricket League 2025 Group G: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The European Cricket League (ECL), organized by the European Cricket Network, began on February 24 at the Cartama Oval within Cartama Stadium. This tournament will conclude with the group stage on March 16 before transitioning into Champions Week, which begins the next day. The competition follows a single round-robin format, with each team playing three matches before advancing to the playoffs.

Group G features five teams: Roma CC, Beveren, Malo, Mediterranean Vikings, and Independents CC. Matches for this group are scheduled to commence on March 14 and conclude on March 16, spanning three days, during which 14 matches will be played.

In the previous edition of the tournament, Hornchurch triumphed over Old Victorians by seven wickets, successfully chasing 95 runs to claim the title. CIYMS qualified for the Champions League from Group G in the last edition, but was unable to progress to the playoffs, securing just one victory from six encounters.

With new teams competing in Group G this year, the sides would look to improve on their performance, aiming to qualify for the playoffs and pursue the coveted ECL trophy.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

European Cricket League 2025 Group G: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Friday, March 14

Match 1 - Roma CC vs Beveren, 3:00 PM

Match 2 - Malo vs Mediterranean Vikings, 5:00 PM

Match 3 - Independents CC vs Roma CC, 7:00 PM

Match 4 - Mediterranean Vikings vs Beveren, 9:30 PM

Match 5 - Malo vs Independents CC, 11:30 PM

Saturday, March 15

Match 6 - Independents CC vs Beveren, 3:00 PM

Match 7 - Roma CC vs Malo, 5:00 PM

Match 8 - Mediterranean Vikings vs Independents CC, 7:00 PM

Match 9 - Malo vs Beveren, 9:30 PM

Match 10 - Roma CC vs Mediterranean Vikings, 11:30 PM

Sunday, March 16

Eliminator - T.B.C. vs T.B.C., 3:30 PM

Qualifier 1 - T.B.C. vs T.B.C., 5:30 PM

Qualifier 2 - T.B.C. vs T.B.C., 8:30 PM

Final - T.B.C. vs T.B.C., 11:30 PM

European Cricket League 2025 Group G: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the European Cricket League 2025 via the Fancode app and website.

European Cricket League 2025 Group G: Full Squads

Beveren

Abdul Rashid, Ahmad Ahmadzai, Dildar Angar, Hadisullah Tarakhel, Hakim Khaksar, Iftikhar Kankhel, Jamshed Khan, Mansoor Malangzai, Mohammad Noman, Noor Momand, Saber Zakhil, Salarzai Israel, Shahidullah Otmanzai, and Walid Sahibzada.

Independents CC

Adam Hayward, CJ Peatfield, Isaac Damarell, Jack Brown, Kieran Le Gallez, Matthew Stokes, Nathan Le Tissier, Ollie Nightingale, Ryan Harris, Sean Donaldson, Tom Nightingale, Will Peatfield, and William Martin.

Malo

Aamer Ikram, Adnan Gondal, Amandeep Singh, Amir Zaib, Asim Sarwar, Hardeep Singh, Imran Khan, Jeremy Martins, Mian Shahid, Muhammad Adnan, Najam Shahzad, Roushan Singh, Shamsher Singh, Syed Maisam, and Usama Javid.

Mediterranean Vikings

Iain Latin, Jaime Riley, Kenroy Nestor, Lorne Burns, Louis Bruce, Maanav Nayak, Matthew Whelan, Musa Ahmad, Niall Garratt, Samarth Bodha, Sameer Nayak, and Taranjeet Singh.

Roma CC

Achintha Naththandige, Bilal Khan, Charles Fernando, Crishan Kalugamage, Dasun Shanaka, Denam Seneviratne, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Dinidu Marage, Murugaiya Kanageshwaran, Pruthuvi Samarage, Rahat Ahmed, Rifat Jamal, Shameera Kuruppu, and Sujith Rillagodage.

