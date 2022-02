European Cricket League, Group D, 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

After the successful completion of three groups, the European Cricket League action has now shifted to Group D. Tunbridge Wells, Brigade and Brescia CC won their respective groups so far to move to the championship week.

VOC Rotterdam, MSC Frankfurt, Alby Zalmi, Ostend Exiles, Malta Super Kings, and Calpe Giants are the six participating teams in Group D. The first match starts on February 28, and the final is scheduled for March 4.

Many players with decent ECS experience are slated to take part in the tournament. A few teams will also make their debuts in the European Cricket League. The competition could be a good opportunity for young and budding players to rub shoulders with experienced campaigners.

European Cricket League, Group D, 2022: Schedule and Match Timings (in IST)

February 28, Monday

VOC Rotterdam vs MSC Frankfurt, 1:30 PM

Alby Zalmi vs Ostend Exiles, 3:30 PM

VOC Rotterdam vs Malta Super Kings, 5:30 PM

Alby Zalmi vs Calpe Giants, 7:30 PM

Ostend Exiles vs Malta Super Kings, 9:30 PM.

March 1, Tuesday

MSC Frankfurt vs Calpe Giants, 1:30 PM

Ostend Exiles vs VOC Rotterdam, 3:30 PM

MSC Frankfurt vs Alby Zalmi, 5:30 PM

Malta Super Kings vs Calpe Giants, 7:30 PM

VOC Rotterdam vs Alby Zalmi, 9:30 PM.

March 2, Wednesday

Ostend Exiles vs Calpe Giants, 1:30 PM

MSC Frankfurt vs Malta Super Kings, 3:30 PM

VOC Rotterdam vs Calpe Giants, 5:30 PM

MSC Frankfurt vs Ostend Exiles, 7:30 PM

Alby Zalmi vs Malta Super Kings, 9:30 PM.

March 3, Thursday

Playoff 1, 1:30 PM

Eliminator 1, 3:30 PM

Playoff 2, 5:30 PM

Eliminator 2, 7:30 PM

Playoff 3, 9:30 PM.

March 4, Friday

Qualifier 1, 1:30 PM

Eliminator 3, 3:30 PM

Qualifier 2, 8:30 PM

Final, 9:30 PM.

Live Streaming

Fan Code will live stream a few selected games of the tournament in India.

Squads

VOC Rotterdam

Jelte Schoonheim, Ramie Upadhyaya, Pierce Fletcher, Ayaz Durrani, Tim de Kok, Arnav Jain, Burhan Niaz, Siebe van Wingerden, Boris Hoes, Pepijn Katsburg, Roman Harhangi, Rohan Malik, David Mullett, Bart Ruyters.

MSC Frankfurt

Waheed Ahmed, Amin Khan, Sekandar Khan, Nafees Buttar, Adel Khan, Qader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Shahid Afridi, Paramveer Singh, Zabihullah Aryoubi, Syed Hamza, Waseem Khan, Sajid Afridi, Zadran Qutab, Noor Noori, Jawad Azizi, Atiq Awan, Waled Khan.

Alby Zalmi

Usman Jabbar, Sami Khalil, Zabihullah Niazy, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Aman Zahid, Shahed Ali, Rahel Khan, Ismaeel Zia, Zia Khan Alozai, Basir Sahebi, Faseeh Choudhary, Taj Hussain, Tas Qureshi, Saad Nawaz, Azam Khalil, Mashal Khan, Lemar Momand.

Ostend Exiles

Waqas Ali, Soheel Hussain, Amin Shah, Ehsanullah Babar, Faisal Mehmood, Sohail Chaudhary, Muhammad Sulaiman, Sultan Diwan Ali, Zoheeb Hussain, Aadil Diwan Ali, Omair Diwan Ali, Zadran Fahad, Hassan Ali.

Malta Super Kings

Bikram Arora, Sumair Khan, Waseem Abbas, Gopal Chaturvedi, Suhrid Roy, Amar Sharma, Varun Prasath, Abhishek Dineshkumar, Fanyan Mughal, Justin Shaju, Aaftab Khan, Ashok Bishnoi, Ihtisham Ishaq, Yash Singh, Sandesh Chetri, Muhammad Ajmal.

Calpe Giants

Avinash Pai, Kenroy Nestor, Samarth Bodha, Louis Bruce, Richard Cunningham, Joseph Marples, Maanav Nayak, Dave Barley, Gareth Bunday, Michael Kelly, Lee Sims.

