European Cricket League, Group E: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

After completing four groups, the European Cricket League is all set to shift to Group E with six new teams. Many experienced cricketers in the European T10 League will take the field and it’s a perfect chance for budding cricketers to rub shoulders with them.

HBS Craeyenhout, Farmers, Pak I Care Badalona, Malo, GEK Corfu, Punjab Lions Nicosia are the participating teams in Group E. Tunbridge Wells, Brigade, Brescia CC and Alby Zalmi are the winners of the concluded groups till now.

The Cartama Oval in Cartama will host all the matches of Group E. The winner of this group will play against the champions of the other four groups in the championship week to get the actual winner.

European Cricket League, Group E: Schedule and Match Timings (In IST)

March 7, Monday

HBS Craeyenhout vs Farmers, 1:30 PM

Pak I Care Badalona vs Malo, 3:30 PM

HBS Craeyenhout vs GEK Corfu, 5:30 PM

Pak I Care Badalona vs Punjab Lions Nicosia, 7:30 PM

Malo vs GEK Corfu, 9:30 PM

March 8, Tuesday

Farmers vs Punjab Lions Nicosia, 1:30 PM

Malo vs HBS Craeyenhout, 3:30 PM

Farmers vs Pak I Care Badalona, 5:30 PM

GEK Corfu vs Punjab Lions Nicosia, 7:30 PM

HBS Craeyenhout vs Pak I Care Badalona, 9:30 PM

March 9, Wednesday

Malo vs Punjab Lions Nicosia, 1:30 PM

Farmers vs GEK Corfu, 3:30 PM

HBS Craeyenhout vs Punjab Lions Nicosia, 5:30 PM

Farmers vs Malo, 7:30 PM

Pak I Care Badalona vs GEK Corfu, 9:30 PM

March 10, Thursday

Playoff 1, 1:30 PM

Eliminator 1, 3:30 PM

Playoff 2, 5:30 PM

Eliminator 2, 7:30 PM

Playoff 3, 9:30 PM

March 11, Friday

Qualifier 1, 1:30 PM

Eliminator 3, 3:30 PM

Qualifier 2, 6:30 PM

Final, 9:30 PM

European Cricket League, Group E: Live Streaming

Fan Code will live stream the tournament in India.

European Cricket League, Group E: Squads

HBS Craeyenhout

Tobias Visee, Tayo Walbrugh, Adal Ahmed, Benno Boddendijk, Reece Mason, Martijn Scholte, Manjinder Singh, Navjit Singh, Ferdi Vink, Stephan Vink, Julian De Mey, Julian Van Den Raad, Yoran Visee

Farmers

Ben Kynman, Charles Perchard, Rhys Palmer, Julius Sumerauer, James Perchard, Joel Richardson, Asa Tribe, Zak Tribe, William Perchard, George Richardson, James Smith, Jack De Gruchy, Cameron Gibb, Warwick Firth, Paul Kemp

Pak I Care Badalona

Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Kamran, Aabid Mahboob, Asad Abbas, Muhammad Ihsan, Shehroz Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Muhammad Babar, Adeel Shafqat, Sikandar Ali, Umair Ahmed, Majid Hanif, Muhammad Mohtshim, Hassan Ali

Malo

Zulfiqar Shah, Mian Shahid, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Adnan Gondal, Jayesh Popat, Umar Farooq, Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam, Asim Sarwar, Saim Ali, Muhammad Naveed

GEK Corfu

Aristides Karvelas, Tasos Manousis, Georgios Galanis, Asrar Ahmed, Arslan Ahmed, Alexandros Anemogiannis, Giorgos Nikitas, Nikolaos Mourikis, Ilias Bardis, Spiros Bogdos, Stathis Kakarougas, Georgios Vramis, Nikos Bouzis, Peter Magafas

Punjab Lions Nicosia

Gurapartap Singh, Harvinder Singh, Sushil Kumar, Lakhwinder Singh, Taranjit Singh, Tejwinder Singh, Vikram Verma, Mehran Khan, Qasim Anwar, Chamal Sadun, Roman Mazumder, Scott Austin, Rajwinder Brar, Neeraj K Tiwari.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar