Everest Premier League 2021: Eliminator, Bhairahawa Gladiators vs Kathmandu Kings XI - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Bhairahawa Gladiators and Kathmandu Kings XI will lock horns in the Eliminator of the 2021 Everest Premier League on Wednesday at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

The Gladiators, led by Sharad Vesawkar, finished second in the points table, with seven points. They garnered two wins, while two of their matches were washed off. Their previous match against Kathmandu Kings XI was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

However, in the game before that, they beat table-toppers Chitwan Tigers by six wickets and with 13 balls remaining. After being asked to chase down 165, Pradeep Airee's 43-ball 72 with eight fours and three sixes took them across the line. Tamim Iqbal and Upul Tharanga also played well.

The Kings XI, meanwhile, advanced to the Eliminator after edging out the Lalitpur Patriots on net run rate. The Sandeep Lamichhane-led unit started the tournament with a resounding seven-wicket win over the Patriots. But since then, they have not won another game in the tournament.

Their previous game against the Gladiators didn't take place due to rain. In their last completed game, against the Pokhara Rhinos, the Kings XI lost by 14 runs by DLS method. So the Kings XI may need a herculean effort to beat the in-form Gladiators.

Match Details

Match: Bhairahawa Gladiators vs Kathmandu Kings XI, Eliminator, Everest Premier League 2021

Date and Time: October 6, 2021 (Wednesday), 01:15 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Weather Forecast

Conditions will mostly be cloudy, with thunderstorms around. There is a chance of rain, so the DLS method might again come into play. The temperature should be around the 25-degree Celsius mark.

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be a good one for batting, with not much in it for the bowlers. The batters should be able to play their shots on the up, and the bowlers have to be on their toes. Batting second should be the way forward for the captain winning the toss.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bhairahawa Gladiators

Predicted XI: Pradeep Airee, Tamim Iqbal, Upul Tharanga (wk), Rohit Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, Sharad Vesawkar (c), Abinash Bohara, Kushal Malla, Dhammika Prasad, Krishna Karki, Durgesh Gupta.

Kathmandu Kings XI

Predicted XI: Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Subash Khakurel, Amit Shrestha, Siddhant Lohani, Janak Prakash, Jitendra Mukhiya, Raju Rijal, Amar Routela, Ryan Burl, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gulshan Jha.

Match Prediction

Kathmandu Kings XI have lost three of their last four games, so they are down on confidence. The Gladiators, meanwhile, look like a stronger unit, and go into the Eliminator as the favourites.

TV and live-streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

