Everest Premier League 2021: Match 11, Biratnagar Warriors vs Lalitpur Patriots - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Biratnagar Warriors and Lalitpur Patriots will lock horns in the 11th match of the Everest Premier League (EPL) 2021 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Friday.

The Biratnagar Warriors have not had an ideal start to their EPL campaign, losing their first two games. Their defeats came against the Chitwan Tigers and the Bhairahawa Gladiators, respectively. Against the Gladiators, the Biratnagar Warriors were skittled out for a paltry total of 89. The Gladiators comfortably chased that down with six wickets in hand.

The Lalitpur Patriots also faced defeat in their first two matches in the EPL, doing so against Kathmandu Kings XI and Pokhara Rhinos, respectively. They came agonisingly close to a win in the game against the Gladiators. However, they failed to defend a total of 177. The game ended in a tie, and both teams took home a point apiece.

With both teams yet to win a game in the EPL so far, an enticing clash could be in store.

Match Details

Match: Biratnagar Warriors vs Lalitpur Patriots, Match 11, Everest Premier League (EPL) 2021.

Date and Time: October 1st, 2021, Friday, 09:15 AM IST.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

Weather Report

The skies could remain cloudy throughout the game. There is a slight chance of rain as well. The temperature should hover around 22 to 25 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

It's a good batting surface. Totals around the 150 - 170 range are par scores at this venue. However, overcast conditions may help the bowlers. Therefore, the game should be evenly balanced.

Predicted Playing XIs

Biratnagar Warriors

Sikandar Raza, with 72 runs, is the highest run-getter for the Biratnagar Warriors in the tournament. The rest of the batting has not quite come to the party yet, so this should be a good opportunity to do so. Raza has also picked up a couple of wickets, and his all-round abilities make him a player to watch out for. Chandrapaul Hemraj is another exciting name in this line-up, who did well in the recent CPL.

Playing XI: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Dilshan Munaweera, Anil Shah, Sikandar Raza, Karan KC (c), Sumit Maharjan, Saurav Khanal, Basant Regmi, Pratis GC, Ramnaresh Giri.

Lalitpur Patriots

Sandun Weerakkody (58), Sundeep Jora (38) and Azmatullah Omarzai (42) scored big last time out. Rashid Khan and Rijan Dhakal picked up three and two wickets, respectively. They will be disappointed not to have closed out their last game.

Playing XI: Kushal Bhurtel (c), Sandun Weerakkody (wk), Oshada Fernando, Pawan Sarraf, Yogendra Singh Karki, Azmatullah Omarzai, Narayan Joshi, Sundeep Jora, Lalit Rajbanshi, Rashid Khan, Rijan Dhakal.

Match Prediction

The Biratnagar Warriors are low on confidence. The Lalitpur Patriots are also on the same boat. Both sides will be keen to register their first win, so no team has any distinct advantage over the other.

TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Bhargav