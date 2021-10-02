Everest Premier League 2021: Match 14, Biratnagar Warriors vs Pokhara Rhinos - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Biratnagar Warriors and Pokhara Rhinos will clash in Match 14 of the Everest Premier League (EPL) 2021. The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur will host this EPL game on Saturday.

The Biratnagar Warriors have lost their first three games in the EPL so far. They have struggled to start well, and are searching for momentum. In their last game, they lost to the Lalitpur Patriots by 37 runs. Chasing a massive target of 227 runs, they could only muster 189/8.

The Pokhara Rhinos, meanwhile, are also coming off the back of a loss into this game. Batting first against the Chitwan Tigers, they could only post 123 runs on the board. The Tigers chased that down comfortably with nine wickets and 3.2 overs to spare. The Pokhara Rhinos have only one win from three games, one loss and one tied fixture. They are placed fourth in the EPL table with three points.

Match Details

Match: Pokhara Rhinos vs Chitwan Tigers, Match 12, Everest Premier League (EPL) 2021.

Date and Time: October 2nd 2021, Saturday, 01:15 PM IST.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

Weather Report

There is going to be cloud cover, and there is a chance of rain interrupting the game. The temperatures could vary between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

We continue to see high-scoring games in this EPL. The wicket is good for batting, and if the batters set themselves in well, big runs can be put on the board. However, with overcast conditions predicted, the bowlers will expect to get some assistance.

Predicted Playing XIs

Pokhara Rhinos

Richard Levi got off to a good start, but could not convert that into a big score in their last game. The top and middle order collapsed before a fighting unbeaten 53 from Bibek Yadav took them to 123/7. The bowlers could not do much, so the Pokhara Rhinos will need to step up their game if they wish to win this match.

Playing XI: Richard Levi, Asela Gunaratne, Rit Gautam, Binod Bhandari (c)(wk), Lokesh Bam, Sunil Dhamala, Bibek Yadav, Kesrick Williams, Bikram Sob, Sushan Bhari, Nandan Yadav.

Biratnagar Warriors

Their bowlers had a tough outing in the last game. Chasing 227, the Warriors could score only 189. Chandrapaul Hemraj, Aasif Sheikh, Sikandar Raza got starts. Dilshan Munaweera scored a fighting 59.

Playing XI: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Dilshan Munaweera, Anil Shah, Sikandar Raza, Karan KC (c), Sumit Maharjan, Saurav Khanal, Basant Regmi, Pratis GC, Ramnaresh Giri.

Match Prediction

Both sides come into this encounter off losses in their previous games. The Biratnagar Warriors are yet to win a game, and will be under pressure. However, they batted fairly well in their last game, which will give them an edge over the Pokhara Rhinos. That said, this EPL contest should be a well-fought battle between two teams pretty desperate for points.

TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far