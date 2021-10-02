Everest Premier League 2021: Match 15, Lalitpur Patriots vs Chitwan Tigers - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Match 15 of the Everest Premier League 2021 will pit the Lalitpur Patriots against the Chitwan Tigers on Sunday, October 3 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

The Lalitpur Patriots suffered twin defeats in their first two matches in the EPL against Kathmandu Kings XI and the Pokhara Rhinos respectively. In their next fixture against the Gladiators, the Patriots were in the driver's seat for the majority of the game.

However, a 17-run final over allowed the Gladiators to pull off a heist, with the game resulting in a tie. The Patriots finally got a win under their belt, securing a massive 37-run win over the Biratnagar Warriors in their previous fixture.

The Chitwan Tigers, on the other hand, have won all three of their games in the EPL 2021. They have six points to their name and sit atop the points table. The Chitwan Tigers will be confident coming into this match and will look to keep their unbeaten run going.

In their previous encounter against the Pokhara Rhinos, they absolutely dominated the proceedings, securing a 9-wicket win in the end. After being invited to bowl, the Tigers restricted the Rhinos to a paltry total of 124 runs, a target that they comfortably chased riding on the back of half-centuries from Mohammad Shahzad and Bhim Sharki.

The Tigers have been sensational in this edition of the EPL and will be looking to carry on their winning streak while the Patriots, who have drawn first blood, will be hungry for another win.

Match Details

Match: Lalitpur Patriots vs Chitwan Tigers, Match 15, Everest Premier League 2021

Date and Time: October 3, 2021 (Sunday), 01:15 pm IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Weather Forecast

There will be intermittent cloud cover in Kirtipur, with a chance of precipitation as well. Fans might just be in for a rain-curtailed contest. Temperatures will be moderate and conditions might not be the best for cricketing action.

Pitch Report

The track at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is conducive to the men who wield the willow. While batters certainly enjoy scoring runs at will, the weather might just give some assistance to the bowlers.

Predicted Playing XIs

Lalitpur Patriots

The Patriots have a formidable top-order, with Mohammad Shahzad and Bhim Sharki in good form with the bat in hand. Kamal Airee and Shahab Alam have bowled well in their previous encounters and will look to carry that form.

Predicted XI: Ishan Pandey, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Bhim Sharki, Karim Janat, Dilip Nath, Rajesh Pulami, Virandeep Singh, Sompal Kami (c), Kamal Airee, Shahab Alam, Sagar Dhakal.

Chitwan Tigers

Sandun Weerakkody and Azmatullah Omarzai had a terrific run in the last fixture while the top order is getting runs for the Patriots. The lower middle order chipped in with a few runs as well and will look to replicate that performance. Omarzai starred with the ball as well, snaring a four-fer and his all-round contributions will be needed by the Patriots once more if they are to win this fixture.

Predicted XI: Sandun Weerakkody, Kushal Bhurtel (c), Yogendra Singh Karki, Pawan Sarraf, Azmatullah Omarzai, Jaykishan Kolsawala, Narayan Joshi, Sundeep Jora, Rashid Khan, Lalit Rajbanshi, Rijan Dhakal.

Match Prediction

Both sides will be coming into this encounter on the back of wins but expect the high-flying Chitwan Tigers to secure a win over the Patriots in this encounter.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

