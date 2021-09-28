Everest Premier League 2021: Match 7, Lalitpur Patriots vs Pokhara Rhinos - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

The seventh match of the Everest Premier League (EPL) 2021 sees the Lalitpur Patriots locking horns against the Pokhara Rhinos at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

The Lalitpur Patriots are languishing at the bottom of the table. They lost their opening game against Kathmandu Kings XI. It was a disappointing performance from the Patriots bowlers in the opening game of EPL 2021.

After being asked to bat, the Patriots put up 157 on the board thanks to a half-century from Pawan Sarraf. He was well-supported by Yogendra Singh Karki at the other end.

However, their bowlers then failed miserably, as they could not defend the total. Kathmandu Kings XI chased down the total in the 15th over, winning the game by seven wickets.

Skipper Kushal Bhurtel will be expecting a better performance from his side in their upcoming clash against the Pokhara Rhinos.

The Pokhara Rhinos haven’t had any luck so far in the competition. Their first game was washed out due to rain. Only 10.1 overs were possible in that game against the Bhairahawa Gladiators.

However, it was a poor display from the Rhinos’ batters as they were reeling at 65/7 when rain arrived.

In their next game against Kathmandu Kings XI, rain again played spoilsport as the entire game was washed out. Skipper Binod Bhandari will be hoping the rain stays away on Wednesday.

Match Details

Match: Lalitpur Patriots vs Pokhara Rhinos, Match 7, Everest Premier League (EPL) 2021

Date and Time: September 29, 2021, Wednesday, 09:15 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Weather report

Cloudy weather will greet both teams on Wednesday. It is expected to stay overcast throughout the day, with temperatures hovering between 18 and 26 degrees Celsius.

There is a high chance of rain predicted, and let’s hope we get a game on Wednesday.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is good for batting. The batters can hit through the line as the ball comes nicely onto the willow. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the match.

Predicted Playing XIs

Lalitpur Patriots

The Lalitpur Patriots haven’t had the best of starts to the 2021 EPL. They lost their opening game and will look to bounce back in the competition. The bowlers need to be on their toes while facing the Pokhara Rhinos on Wednesday.

Playing XI: Kushal Bhurtel (c), Sandun Weerakkody (wk), Shankar Rana, Oshada Fernando, Pawan Sarraf, Yogendra Singh Karki, Rashid Khan, Ranjung Mikyo Dorji, Narayan Joshi, Lalit Rajbanshi, Rijan Dhakal

Pokhara Rhinos

The Pokhara Rhinos haven’t had enough game time this season as both their matches ended with no result.

Playing XI: Richard Levi, Sunil Dhamala, Bipin Rawal, Binod Bhandari (c & wk), Lokesh Bam, Asela Gunaratne, Bibek Yadav, Kesrick Williams, Bikram Sob, Sushan Bhari, Nandan Yadav

Match prediction

Having lost their opening game, the Lalitpur Patriots will come out all guns blazing against the Pokhara Rhinos, who haven’t had any game time to test their combination.

It won’t be a surprise if the Patriots go past the Rhinos on Wednesday.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

