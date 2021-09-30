Everest Premier League 2021: Match 9, Chitwan Tigers vs Kathmandu Kings XI - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

In the ninth match of the Everest Premier League 2021, Kathmandu Kings XI will lock horns with the Chitwan Tigers at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Thursday.

The Kings XI, led by Sandeep Lamichhane, have made a tremendous start to the ongoing edition of the tournament. In their opening match, they defeated the Lalitpur Patriots by seven wickets with 34 balls to spare.

Jitendra Mukhiya starred for them, picking up four wickets as the Patriots got themselves up to 157. Thereafter, Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s 36-ball 59 set the platform for the Kings XI in their run-chase. Ryan Burl scored an unbeaten 34-ball 73 to take the Kings home.

The Tigers, led by Sompal Kami, meanwhile, garnered a victory against Biratnagar Warriors in their first match. After being put in to field first, the Tigers picked up early wickets, restricting the Warriors to 151-9.

Sompal Kami, Kamal Airee, Karim Janat and Sagar Dhakal picked up two wickets apiece. In their run chase, the Tigers lost wickets at regular intervals. However, Rajesh Pulami stayed unbeaten on a 39-ball 43 to see his team across the finish line off the last ball.

Match Details

Match: Chitwan Tigers vs Kathmandu Kings XI, Match 9, Everest Premier League 2021/

Date and Time: September 30, 2021, Thursday, 9:15 AM IST.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

Weather Report

Conditions will be partly sunny with intermittent clouds around. The chance of rain cannot be completely ruled out, though. The temperature should be around the 22-degree Celsius mark.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been an excellent one for batting. The team, batting first, should try and get at least 155 runs to pose a threat to the opposition. Chasing should be the way forward for both teams.

Predicted Playing XIs

Chitwan Tigers

Ishan Pandey, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Bhim Sharki, Dilip Nath, Rajesh Pulami, Karim Janat, Sompal Kami (c), Seekkuge Prasanna, Kamal Airee, Shahab Alam.

Kathmandu Kings XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Subhash Khakurel, Amit Shreshtha, Ryan Burl, Raju Rijal, Jitendra Mukhiya, Sher Malla, Siddhant Lohani, Shahid Afridi, Gulsan Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane (c).

Match Prediction

Kings XI were exceptional in their opening game, while the Tigers had to strain a bit to secure victory. Nevertheless, the Kings XI are the favourites to win this game on Thursday.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Bhargav