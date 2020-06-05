Everyone asks only about the Miandad incident: Kiran More on his career being overshadowed by 1992 run-in

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, the former wicket-keeper talked about the much-hyped India-Pakistan rivalry.

Kiran More also talked about the Miandad incident and the success of Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

More thinks the Miandad incident overshadowed his career

Former Indian wicket-keeper Kiran More talked about the famed India-Pakistan rivalry and how the Miandad run-in in 1992 has overshadowed his playing career.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda’s Indranil Basu on Friday, More opened up about the much-hyped India-Pakistan rivalry which, back in the day, used to be just as intense as it is today.

Kiran More talked about his infamous sledging incident with Pakistan great Javed Miandad, which riled the former Pakistan captain so much that he started doing 'bunny jumps' on the pitch.

"Pakistan-India is always on field a big battle. Off the field we have no issues at all. Javed loves to talk, he's an outstanding cricketer. Sledging is always on the field. It happens in all fields. It's become a lot more popular,” said Kiran More.

The wicket-keeper had invited the wrath of Miandad for chirping a tad too much from behind the stumps and for appealing incessantly. Despite the Pakistani taking it to the umpire, More was in no mood to tone down.

More reflected on the incident and said that it often overshadows his other achievements.

“No one talks about my world record 6 dismissals in one Test match. Everyone asks only about the Miandad incident,” added More.

Kiran More on Imran Khan

Kiran More, the former Chairman of the Selection Committee, also talked about another contemporary of his playing time, and now the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan.

Kiran More said it is an unbelievable story that Imran Khan had become the PM of a nation.

"He was always full of swag for Pakistan. He kept to himself. He always loved talking cricket, he could talk 24x7. He wanted to do something for Pakistan. It's an unbelievable story. For me it's a beautiful story, hats off to him. We have had lots of cricketers who have been in and out, not easy to handle," said More, heaping praise on Imran Khan.

Kiran More played 94 ODI matches between 1984 and 1993 and kept wickets in 93 of them. More is one of the most successful wicket-keepers India has ever produced in ODIs.