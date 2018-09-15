Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: Former selector Sandeep Patil lashes out at the decision to rest Virat Kohli 

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
News
384   //    15 Sep 2018, 17:45 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five
Virat had a gruelling England tour, as a result, BCCI decided to rest the stalwart for the Asia Cup 2018

Resting Virat Kohli for the upcoming Asia Cup has garnered a lot of criticism from many cricket fans and pundits. The reason being, this has come out to be the second incident (resting Virat Kohli) in the past few months. Moreover, the presence of strong teams like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Pakistan has raised the questions of resting Virat Kohli for such a significant league. A good bunch of criticisms has come up from the former selector Sandeep Patil. 

Patil has seemed to be critical about Kohli's exclusion from the Asia Cup 2018 and has laid all the weight on the current set of selectors. 

Patil scratching his head over Virat's exclusion from Asia Cup

Related image

To start with, Patil in his column for The Quint penned, "As a former chairman of the selection committee, I do agree that players’ workload should be taken into account but when it comes to India-Pakistan matches – in which the cricket-loving people of India get so emotionally and sentimentally involved – it makes it difficult to understand why such a decision was made. In fact, it is not just the fans, even players and board officials of both the countries feel very strongly about this one big match-up." 

Patil suggests that the decision of resting could have made in the home series against West Indies

"The decision to give rest to Virat Kohli has already been taken, but the question is whether selectors could have delayed it by picking Virat for the Asia Cup and giving him rest instead during the home series against West Indies that will follow," continued Sandeep Patil.

"I don’t blame Virat Kohli but my question again is that there are thirty plus players under contract for the BCCI and all of them play an equal number of matches and share an equal amount of workload, then why to single out Virat Kohli," concluded Patil about his concern over Virat's exclusion from the much-awaited Asia Cup.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli
Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
.
India's chances in Asia Cup 2018 without Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
2 reasons why Virat Kohli will play Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India-Pakistan: The clash of the tournament
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan all-time Asia Cup XI 
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan's opportunity against a...
RELATED STORY
3 magnificent centuries by Virat Kohli in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 batsmen who can do well in the tournament
RELATED STORY
5 surprising records from Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 possible reasons why Pakistan can defeat...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Why resting Virat Kohli for Asia Cup is...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1
BAN 183/6 (36.5 ov)
SL
LIVE
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat.
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
Pakistan
Hong Kong
PAK VS HK preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Hong Kong
IND VS HK preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us