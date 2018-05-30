Exciting TNPL-3 Player draft to be held on Thursday

A total of 772 players have registered for the exciting Player draft for the third edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

A total of 772 players have registered for the exciting Player draft for the third edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League to be held at the ITC Grand Chola, Rajendra Hall on Thursday, May 31 (10.30 a.m. onwards).

“The TNPL has grown in stature over the past two seasons both in quality as well as prominence with players being picked by Indian Premier League franchises,” TNCA joint secretary RI Palani said.

Each of the eight teams have already retained three players while the order of picks for the first two rounds of the draft will go from the highest bidder, Tuti Patriots, to the lowest bidder, Idream Karaikudi Kalai.

TEAM(S) ROUND 1 ROUND 2

TUTI PATRIOTS A A

CHEPAUK SUPER GILLIES A A

LYCA KOVAI KINGS A A

SIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERS UC A

RUBY TRICHY WARRIORS UC UC

VB KANCHI VEERANS UC UC

DINDIGUL DRAGONS UC UC

IDREAM KARAIKUDI KALAI A A

“A” - pick any player including Capped player

“UC” - Pick only Uncapped player i.e. those who have not represented India or TN in Ranji / List A ODI or List A T20 games.

By the end of two rounds all teams will have added a total of five players to their squads. From the third round onwards, a team can pick any player until the end of the 16th round. This will ensure that all teams have an opportunity to pick 19 players, which is the maximum squad strength.

The minimum squad size is set at 18 with a mandatory two players who have represented the Districts and two players who are below the age of 19 as of Sept 1, 2018.

Former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan will be the host for the draft. The third edition of the TNPL is scheduled to start on July 11.

Player categories & price bracket:

Category A: Those who have represented senior National team – Rs 5 lakh/Rs 4 lakh/Rs 3 lakh

Category B: Rs 2.5 lakh/ Rs 2 lakh/ Rs 1.5 lakh

(B1: Those who have played First-Class tournaments conducted by the BCCI (multi-day/One-Day/T20)

(B2: Those who have not played senior domestic tournaments conducted by the BCCI and those who have played more than 75 % of TNPL games for a team over the last two years)

Category C: Other players Rs 1 lakh/ Rs. 0.75 lakh/ 0.5 lakh.

PLAYERS RETENTION LIST 2018

The following players are retained by the franchisees:

1. TUTI PATRIOTS

SUBRAMANAIAN ANAND (UNCAPPED)

AKASH SUMRA (UNCAPPED)

M GANESH MOORTHI (UNCAPPED)

2. CHEPAUK SUPER GILLIES

S KARTHIK (UNCAPPED)

R ALEXANDER (UNCAPPED)

U SASIDEV. (UNCAPPED)

3. LYCA KOVAI KINGS

ROHITH. R (UNCAPPED)

PRADOSH RANJAN PAUL. (UNCAPPED)

AJITH RAM S. (UNCAPPED)

4. SIECHEM MADURAI PANTHERS

ARUN KARTHICK K B. (CAPPED)

SHIJITH CHANDRAN P. (UNCAPPED) KARTHIKEYAN R.

(UNCAPPED)

5. RUBY TRICHY WARRIORS

INDRAJITH B. (CAPPED)

BHARATH SHANKAR K (CAPPED)

VIGNESH K (UNCAPPED)

6.VB KANCHI VEERANS

APARAJITH B. (CAPPED)

SILAMBARASAN R (UNCAPPED)

SANJAY YADAV R. (CAPPED)

7. DINDIGUL DRAGONS

ASHWIN R (CAPPED)

JAGADEESAN N. (CAPPED)

VIVEK R. (UNCAPPED)

8.IDREAM KARAIKUDI KAALAI

SHAJAHAN M. (UNCAPPED)

R RAJKUMAR. (UNCAPPED)

S MOHAN PRASATH. (UNCAPPED)

TNPL 2018 Player Draft live from 10:30 AM onwards.