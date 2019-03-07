×
Exclusive: I literally cried for two days after Neymar went to PSG, says Kuldeep Yadav

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Exclusive
4.49K   //    07 Mar 2019, 14:23 IST

Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav

In an exclusive chat on Sportskeeda's #MindVoice, India's spin sensation Kuldeep Yadav opened up about a range of topics, even beyond cricket. A small part of the interview is below, where he describes his love for Neymar Jr, and how the footballer's switch from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain almost made Kuldeep switch loyalties. 

You can also read part-1 and part-2 of the interviews.

Known to be a huge Neymar fan, Kuldeep was asked which club he currently supports, with the Brazilian no longer at Barcelona.

"It’s a very difficult question to ask", Kuldeep admitted. Before, when Neymar was in Barcelona, I used to support them. Nowadays, I am supporting both PSG and Barcelona, because Barcelona is my team and Neymar is my player. So yes, I am supporting both.

"I want Neymar to be back in Barcelona again".

When asked what was his reaction when the switch happened, Kuldeep admitted that it was difficult for him to digest as a die-hard fan, and he literally 'cried for two days'.

"You must have seen my Instagram post. I was literally crying for two days. I didn't want him to go to PSG. Barcelona is my team, and I wanted him to stay at the club, and maybe create some more records with Lionel Messi".

"4 years and 4 incredible and unforgettable seasons. I can't watch his recent post and not cry" is part of what Kuldeep posted after the transfer. The spinner was then in Sri Lanka, travelling with the Indian team for a tour to the island nation.

View this post on Instagram

4 years and 4 incredible and unforgettable seasons. I can't watch his recent post and not cry.it really hit my soul that this is the end of Barca for him disappointed but I will continue support him every step of the way and I wish him all the luck in the world in the future.go there and blast Ney🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻.#Repost @neymarjr (@get_repost) ・・・ Hermaniitooosss ... wish you all the best, thank you for these years of much joy and learning. I'm a guy made for having played with you guys... one if the reason I came to Barcelona was you @leomessi Because I wanted to play with my idol and the biggest I've ever seen in football, I thank you for all the affection you had with me and all that I learned by looking at you close, there's no way... I'm your fan and forever I will admire you !! Gordoo @luissuarez9 Arrived bringing a huge joy and joining us even more,who would have thought 3 of sub America would work😂🤣 I learned a lot of things with you and the biggest of them was kick from first hahaha🤣🤣 Love you guys and I will miss you, mostly from basketball hahaha🤣😂and I also thank all my companion's that I've had these years.. I arrived a dreamy boy, wanting to learn from you and today I walk out a proud man to have had you by my side that time ! May you never lose the humility you have and be happy always! Along and the rest?... its History 🤙😜

A post shared by Kuldeep Yadav 🇮🇳 (@kuldeep_18) on

In August 2017, Neymar Jr moved from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain for a record fee of £200m. The now 27-year-old had signed a five-year contract with the French club, and the transfer fees is still the record-highest for any player overall.

