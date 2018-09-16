India's expected bowling line-up for the Australia Test series

The spin-duo of Ashwin and Jadeja could play in tandem in the Austraila Test series.

India's arduous tour of England finally came to an end after losing the Test series by 4-1. The Indian team fought tooth and nail in the entire series but failed to capitalize on the crucial moments which led to their downfall.

The number one Test team will now face West Indies at home, and then the big challenge awaits in Australia where they will face the mighty Aussies in November.

The Test series down under will be a big opportunity for the Indian team as the Australian side will be without the services of David Warner and Steve Smith. India's rejuvenated bowling attack will be another factor that could favor them in this series.

Let us find out the expected Indian bowling attack for the Test series against Australia.

#5 Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin will be a key player in the Indian bowling attack

In the England Test series, Ravichandran Ashwin had a mediocre outing with the ball. He looked in top-notch form in the first Test picking up seven wickets, but in the latter part of the series, his performance considerably dropped.

Ashwin picked up 11 wickets in the entire series and had missed the last Test due to injury. Even though he did not pick the expected number of wickets, but he looked like an improved bowler who can take wickets in the overseas condition.

The Tamil Nadu off-spinner also provides vital contribution with the bat and has a sound technique. He could be a big asset in the upcoming Australian tour and will play a major role in the series.

