Expected Indian squad for 2019 World Cup on the basis of Asia Cup performance

Sachin Arora FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 638 // 30 Sep 2018, 03:19 IST

Asia Cup was a trial event for fringe Indian players, it was a golden opportunity for those who were looking to cement a place in the Indian team. India used this event to streamline the squad for next year's world cup in England.

There are few slots in the Indian team which are up for grabs. #4 and #5 slots in the batting order were uncertain before the tournament. Also, India is desperately looking for a left-arm seamer for the sake of variety in their fast bowling department. In addition to this, an event like World Cup also requires a backup wicket-keeper and there are few players who are fighting for that slot as well.

India won the Asia Cup convincingly, but, to an extent, the selection conundrum still remains. Let us take a look at the probable Indian squad for the next year's World Cup after taking into account the Asia Cup performance :

#1 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has done really well in ODI's

Shikhar Dhawan is one of the pillars of Indian batting. He was the man of the series in Asia cup, which speaks volumes about his impact during the tournament. He has scored runs all over the world in one day cricket which makes him an exceptional performer in the format. He has scored 4823 runs at an average of 46.82 with a strike rate of 94.42 from 110 ODI's. This is an exceptional record by any standards. He should be an automatic selection in the World Cup squad.

#2 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is one of the most feared batsmen in the world cricket

Rohit Sharma is an automatic choice for the slot of the other opener. He captained Indian side during the Asia Cup and proved his credentials as a leader as well.

Rohit Sharma - the batsman, also showed up during the Asia Cup and played some crucial innings during the tournament. He will be an important cog in the wheel for India during the next year's World Cup.

