Faf du Plessis hints that Johannesburg game could be his last home Test

Du Plessis seems to be entering the twilight of his career

After a chastening defeat in the 3rd Test against England, South Africa captain, Faf du Plessis admitted that the forthcoming game against the Three Lions at Johannesburg could be the final time he turns out in the longest format at home.

I have committed until the T20 World Cup. There isn't a lot of Test cricket left this year: one massive Test where we need everyone to be as strong as possible, [and] afterwards there is quite a big gap. I have said before, there is an opportunity to release some of the captaincy. Two Test matches in the West Indies [in July], and the rest of the year is white-ball stuff. Most probably after that, Test cricket will be something that won't see me.

However, the batsman maintained that it was a decision he would only think about later and not currently, also stating that the worst thing a leader could do is to ‘pull the plug mid-series’.

Furthermore, he acknowledged that he was under tons of pressure, considering the strife South African cricket is under and his own lean run with the willow. However, he drew inspiration from his previous essays, mentioning that he hoped to respond to the pressure.

In addition, he talked about how the team was in transition, although he quipped that that particular phase couldn’t go on forever, opining that the side would’ve been worse off had he declared earlier that he might be bidding adieu to the sport in the near future.