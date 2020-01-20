×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Faf du Plessis hints that Johannesburg game could be his last home Test

Shashwat Kumar
EXPERT COLUMNIST
News
Published Jan 20, 2020
Jan 20, 2020 IST

Du Plessis seems to be entering the twilight of his career
Du Plessis seems to be entering the twilight of his career

After a chastening defeat in the 3rd Test against England, South Africa captain, Faf du Plessis admitted that the forthcoming game against the Three Lions at Johannesburg could be the final time he turns out in the longest format at home.

I have committed until the T20 World Cup. There isn't a lot of Test cricket left this year: one massive Test where we need everyone to be as strong as possible, [and] afterwards there is quite a big gap. I have said before, there is an opportunity to release some of the captaincy. Two Test matches in the West Indies [in July], and the rest of the year is white-ball stuff. Most probably after that, Test cricket will be something that won't see me.

However, the batsman maintained that it was a decision he would only think about later and not currently, also stating that the worst thing a leader could do is to ‘pull the plug mid-series’.

Furthermore, he acknowledged that he was under tons of pressure, considering the strife South African cricket is under and his own lean run with the willow. However, he drew inspiration from his previous essays, mentioning that he hoped to respond to the pressure.

In addition, he talked about how the team was in transition, although he quipped that that particular phase couldn’t go on forever, opining that the side would’ve been worse off had he declared earlier that he might be bidding adieu to the sport in the near future. 

South Africa vs England 2019-20 South Africa Cricket Faf du Plessis
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
England in South Africa 2019/20
1st Test | Thu, 26 Dec
RSA 284/10 & 272/10
ENG 181/10 & 268/10
South Africa won by 107 runs
RSA VS ENG live score
2nd Test | Fri, 03 Jan
ENG 269/10 & 391/8
RSA 223/10 & 248/10
England won by 189 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
3rd Test | Thu, 16 Jan
ENG 499/9
RSA 209/10 & 237/10
England won by an innings and 53 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
4th Test | Fri, 24 Jan, 01:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
1st ODI | Tue, 04 Feb, 04:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
2nd ODI | Fri, 07 Feb, 04:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
3rd ODI | Sun, 09 Feb, 01:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
1st T20I | Wed, 12 Feb, 09:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
2nd T20I | Fri, 14 Feb, 09:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 16 Feb, 06:00 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Australia in India 2020
Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
Ireland in West Indies 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Big Bash League
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
ICC Under 19 World Cup
India A in New Zealand 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us