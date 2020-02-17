Faf du Plessis steps down as South Africa captain with immediate effect

Raj FOLLOW ANALYST News

SHARE

File image of Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis has stepped down as South Africa's Test and T20I captain effective immediately. He had previously relinquished the ODI captaincy, with Quinton de Kock taking over as the skipper.

CSA took to social media to make the announcement, stating: “Faf du Plessis has announced that he is stepping down from his role as captain of the Proteas’ Test and T20 teams effective immediately.

The statement further read: “The 35-year-old has cited a need to take a step back from captaincy in order to help facilitate the emergence of the next generation of leaders within the team under the new stewardship of Quinton de Kock.”

The 35-year-old has cited a need to take a step back from captaincy in order to help facilitate the emergence of the next generation of leaders within the team under the new stewardship of Quinton de Kock. pic.twitter.com/SXpQSAEGRO — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 17, 2020

Du Plessis was not part of the South Africa squad that drew 1-1 against England in the three-match ODI series (one match was washed out).

He was also not part of the T20I series which the hosts lost 1-2, with De Kock given the responsibility of leading the side. Du Plessis has always maintained that he wanted to contribute to the team as a batsman and senior player.

“When I took over the leadership, I did so with the commitment to lead, perform & most importantly, to serve. As the team heads into a new direction with new leaders and a young crop of players, I feel it will be in the best interests of SA cricket to relinquish the captaincy,” Faf du Plessis told CSA.

“South African cricket has entered a new era. New leadership, new faces, new challenges and new strategies. I remain committed to play in all three formats of the game for now as a player and will offer my knowledge and time to the new leaders of the team." Du Plessis pic.twitter.com/UAZd6OqLmn — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 17, 2020

Faf went on to add: “I have strived to lead the team with dignity and authenticity during exhilarating highs and devastating lows. I have given my everything during my tenure."