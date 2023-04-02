Fairbreak Global Invitational Womens T20 2023, Match 1, Falcons vs Tornadoes: Probable XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 competition kicks off on April 3 in Hong Kong. A total of six teams will compete, with the final scheduled to take place on April 16. All games will be played at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon. A total of 90 players from 28 nations will be split between six teams.

The opening game of the tournament will see Falcons Women take on Tornadoes Women. Falcons will be led by former New Zealand captain Suzie Bates. The likes of Jahanara Alam, Chamari Athapaththu Marizanne Kapp will ply their trades for Falcons and form a formidable side ahead of the tournament. They will look to start to the competition on a winning note.

Tornadoes, meanwhile, have got a good experienced side. Stafanie Taylor has been handed the responsibility of leading them. Diana Baig, Sune Luus, Dane van Niekerk have a good amount of experience at the highest level, and it will help the Tornadoes in the competition. Expect a cracking contest to kickstart the Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023.

Falcons Women vs Tornadoes Women Match Details

Match: Falcons Women vs Tornadoes Women, Match 1, Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023

Date and Time: April 3rd 2022, Monday; 11:30 am IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon

Falcons Women vs Tornadoes Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Kowloon Cricket Club is a balanced one. Batters will have to spend some time in the middle before they can start playing their strokes freely. Spinners may get some assistance from the surface.

Falcons Women vs Tornadoes Women Weather Forecast

The temperature is expected to be in the mid-twenties. There's a 30 % chance of rain predicted.

Falcons Women vs Tornadoes Women Probable XIs

Falcons Women

Danni Wyatt, Suzie Bates (c), Chamari Athapaththu, Kaia Arua, Marizanne Kapp, Mas Elysa, Anju Gurung, Sornnarin Tippoch, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Jahanara Alam, Mariko Hill

Tornadoes Women

Stafanie Taylor (c), Winifred Duraisingam, Dane van Niekerk, Sune Luus, Sita Magar, Mary-Anne Musonda, Aliya Riaz, Maryam Bibi, Diana Baig, Chanida Sutthiruang, Sterre Kalis

Falcons Women vs Tornadoes Women Match Prediction

Both have some exciting players on their ranks, and expect a cracking contest. Tornadoes look a settled unit, so expect to come out on top.

Prediction: Tornadoes to win

Falcons Women vs Tornadoes Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Poll : Stafanie Taylor to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes