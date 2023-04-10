Fairbreak Global Invitational Womens T20 2023, Match 12, South Coast Sapphires vs Falcons: Probable XIs, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

South Coast Sapphires Women will take on the Falcons Women in the 12th match of the Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023 competition. The Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon will host this encounter.

South Coast Sapphires Women are struggling a bit and languishing at the bottom half of the points table. They have played three games so far and only managed to win one of them. They grabbed their first win of the competition when they beat the Tornadoes Women in their last game.

The game was reduced to seven overs per side due to rain. Contributions from Katherine Sciver-Brunt (35*) and Natasha Farrant (36*) helped the Sapphires Women post 95 at the end of their innings. Sciver-Brunt and Farrant then picked up two to help their side defend the total successfully. They will be looking to carry forward their winning momentum.

Falcons Women, too, are having a similar campaign as that of the Sapphires Women. They have also managed to win only a single game out of three. They lost to the Warriors Women in their last fixture.

Theertha Satish (45) and Suzie Bates (44) contributed with the bat as the Falcons Women posted 133 on the board. Mariko Hill picked up three wickets and tried hard but failed to defend the total as the Warriors Women chased it down in the 18th over. The Falcons Women will be hoping to get back to winning ways in their upcoming fixture.

South Coast Sapphires Women vs Falcons Women Match Details:

Match: South Coast Sapphires Women vs Falcons Women, Match 12, Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023

Date and Time: April 11 2023, Tuesday, 07:30 am IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon

South Coast Sapphires Women vs Falcons Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Kowloon Cricket Club is a balanced track. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface and the batters will have to be patient while batting here. The spinners will play a major role at this venue.

South Coast Sapphires Women vs Falcons Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Kowloon are expected to hover between 22 and 25 degrees Celsius.

South Coast Sapphires Women vs Falcons Women Probable XIs

South Coast Sapphires Women

They are expected to go with the winning combination on Tuesday.

Probable XI

Katie Mack, Sibona Jimmy, Gaby Lewis, Erin Burns, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Babette de Leede (wk), Sana Mir, Tash Farrant, Shabnim Ismail, Kary Chan, Pull To

Falcons Women

They will be hoping to go all out against the Sapphires Women.

Probable XI

Chamari Athapaththu, Danni Wyatt, Theertha Satish (wk), Suzie Bates (c), Mariko Hill, Marizanne Kapp, Christina Gough, Jahanara Alam, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Kaia Arua, Anju Gurung

South Coast Sapphires Women vs Falcons Women Match Prediction

Both sides are struggling a bit at the moment. They will have to fire in unison when they take on each other on Saturday as two crucial points are up for grabs.

South Coast Sapphires Women look like a more balanced and settled unit and that could give them the edge.

Prediction: South Coast Sapphires Women to win this encounter.

South Coast Sapphires Women vs Falcons Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Ten 5

Live Streaming: FanCode

