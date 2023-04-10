Fairbreak Global Invitational Womens T20 2023, Match 13, Spirit vs Tornadoes: Probable XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Match 13 of the Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023 tournament will see the Spirit Women lock horns with the Tornadoes Women at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon in Hong Kong.

Spirit Women have played three games so far, losing two of them. They suffered a loss against the Warriors Women in their last game.

Sophia Dunkley picked up three wickets and the Spirit’s bowlers did a fine job of knocking over the Warriors Women on 118. In reply, Bismah Maroof played a fantastic knock of 66* but lacked support from the other end as they fell short of the target by three runs. They will be looking to grab their third win on Tuesday.

Tornadoes Women, meanwhile, are struggling in the competition. They have played four games so far and are the only unbeaten side in the tournament. They have lost three fixtures, with one being washed out due to rain.

The Tornadoes lost to the South Coast Sapphires Women in their last game. In a rain-curtailed fixture of seven overs per side, the Sapphires Women posted 95 on the board. The Tornadoes’ batters faltered in the chase as they never got going and finished their innings on 59/5 to lose the game by 36 runs.

They will have to be on their toes to grab their first win of the tournament.

Spirit Women vs Tornadoes Women Match Details:

Match: Spirit Women vs Tornadoes Women, Match 13, Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023

Date and Time: April 11 2023, Tuesday, 11:45 am IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon

Spirit Women vs Tornadoes Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Kowloon Cricket Club is spin-friendly. The spinners enjoy bowling at this venue as they get plenty of assistance from the surface. The ball holds a bit and grips off it and the batters need to get their eye in before playing their strokes freely.

Spirit Women vs Tornadoes Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Kowloon on Tuesday are expected to be in the mid-20s.

Spirit Women vs Tornadoes Women Probable XIs

Spirit Women

They are expected to field the same XI that featured in their last game.

Probable XI

Sophia Dunkley, Sarah Bryce (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Bismah Maroof, Nicola Carey (c), Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Mahika Gaur, Nensi Patel, Nattaya Boochatham, Ayabonga Khaka, Betty Chan

Tornadoes Women

They will have to fire in unison to grab their first win of the competition.

Probable XI

Dane van Niekerk, Sterre Kalis, Sune Luus (c), Aliya Riaz, Natasha Miles. Ariana Dowse (wk), Chanida Sutthiruang, Winifred Duraisingam, Diana Baig, Sita Magar, Andrea Mar Zepeda

Spirit Women vs Tornadoes Women Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a loss in their respective previous fixtures. The Spirit Women will be eager to get back to winning ways against the bruised Tornadoes Women who are still looking for their first win of the competition.

Prediction: Spirit Women to win this encounter.

Spirit Women vs Tornadoes Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Ten 5

Live Streaming: FanCode

