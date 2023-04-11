Fairbreak Global Invitational Womens T20 2023, Match 15, Spirit vs Falcons: Probable XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The last league game of the Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023 tournament will see the Spirit Women locking horns against the Falcons Women at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Spirit Women have won three games out of four and are placed second in the points table. They have performed brilliantly this season and have already qualified for the semi-finals. They beat the Tornadoes Women convincingly in their previous match.

Sophia Dunkley bowled well and finished with figures of 2/20 in her four overs as they restricted the Tornadoes Women to 150/4.

In reply, skipper Nicola Carey played a blistering knock and remained unbeaten on 80* off just 28 balls to guide her side across the line in the 16th over. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

Falcons Women have played four games so far. They have won two games and lost as many. They faced the South Coast Sapphires Women in their last game and beat them to qualify for the semi-finals.

Bowling first, Marizanne Kapp and Sornnarin Tippoch picked up three and two wickets, respectively, as they knocked over the Sapphires Women on 131.

Chamari Athapaththu (75*) and skipper Suzie Bates (42*) contributed as they chased down the total in just 13.3 overs. They will be hoping to repeat their performance against the Spirit Women on Wednesday.

Spirit Women vs Falcons Women Match Details:

Match: Spirit Women vs Falcons Women, Match 15, Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023

Date and Time: April 12th, 2023, Wednesday, 11:45 AM IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon

Spirit Women vs Falcons Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Kowloon Cricket Club is a balanced track. New bowlers will get some movement with the new ball, and run-scoring isn’t easier for the batters early in their innings. Once they get their eye in, they can start taking on the bowlers.

Spirit Women vs Falcons Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kowloon on Wednesday is expected to be in the mid-20s.

Spirit Women vs Falcons Women Probable XIs

Spirit Women

Expect Sarah Bryce to come into the side in place of Natthakan Chantham

Probable XI

Sophia Dunkley, Sarah Bryce, Bismah Maroof, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Nicola Carey (c), Naruemol Chaiwai, Gargi Bhogle, Shizuka Miyaji, Mahika Gaur, Yasmin Daswani (wk), Ayabonga Khaka

Falcons Women

Don’t expect them to make any changes to the winning combination.

Probable XI

Danni Wyatt, Chamari Athapaththu, Suzie Bates (c), Theertha Satish, Marizanne Kapp, Mariko Hill, Marina Lamplough, Jahanara Alam, Mas Elysa, Sornnarin Tippoch, Gunjan Shukla

Spirit Women vs Falcons Women Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off wins in their respective previous fixtures. They have been playing a good brand of cricket in this competition, and fans can expect a cracking contest when they meet on Wednesday.

Spirit have a good balance on their side, and I expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Spirit Women to win this encounter.

Spirit Women vs Falcons Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Ten 5

Live Streaming: FanCode

