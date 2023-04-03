Fairbreak Global Invitational Womens T20 2023, Match 3, Barmy Army vs Spirit: Probable XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Barmy Army Women will lock horns against the Spirit Women in the third match of the Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023. The exciting clash will be held at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon.

Barmy Army side will be led by the experienced English batter Lauren Winfield-Hill. She will be assisted by Deandra Dottin and Laura Wolvaardt who have a good amount of experience at the top level. Tara Norris who impressed everyone in the recently concluded Women’s Premier League will lead the bowling attack. They are certainly a side to look forward to in the Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023.

The Spirit Women, on the other hand, will be led by Australian all-rounder Nicola Carey. The likes of Bismah Maroof, Sophia Dunkley and Natthakan Chantam form a solid batting lineup. South African pacer Ayabonga Khaka will be the lead pacer in the side. They have a good mixture of young and experienced players and will be looking to fire in unison and start the competition on a winning note.

Barmy Army Women vs Spirit Women Match Details:

Match: Barmy Army Women vs Spirit Women, Match 3, Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023

Date and Time: April 4th 2023, Tuesday, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon

Barmy Army Women vs Spirit Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Kowloon Cricket Club is a balanced track. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface and the batters will have to be patient early in their innings. Once they spend some time in the middle, run-scoring becomes easier for them.

Barmy Army Women vs Spirit Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kowloon is expected hover between 23 to 25 degrees Celsius, with rain predicted throughout the day.

Barmy Army Women vs Spirit Women Probable XIs

Barmy Army Women

Probable XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Deandra Dottin, Nigar Sultana, Kavisha Egodage, Rumana Ahmed, Shemaine Campbelle, Tara Norris, Fatima Sana, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Iqra Sahar

Spirit Women

Probable XI

Sophia Dunkley, Natthakan Chantam, Bismah Maroof, Nattaya Boochatham, Sarah Bryce, Nicola Carey (c), Betty Chan, Mahika Gaur, Ayabonga Khaka, Naruemol Chaiwai, Yasmin Daswani

Barmy Army Women vs Spirit Women Match Prediction

Barmy Army Women have got a good amount of experienced players on their side and will certainly start as favorites against the Spirit Women. The Spirit Women need to fire in unison to challenge the Bary Army Women on Tuesday.

Barmy Army Women look strong on paper and expect them to kick start the competition on a winning note.

Prediction: Barmy Army Women to win this encounter.

Barmy Army Women vs Spirit Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

