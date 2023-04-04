Fairbreak Global Invitational Womens T20 2023, Match 4, Tornadoes vs Warriors: Probable XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The fourth match of the Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023 competition will see the Tornadoes Women take on the Warriors Women. The Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon will host this contest.

Tornadoes Women didn’t have the best of starts to the competition. They faced the Falcons Women in their opening game and suffered a heavy loss. They will have to fire in unison to grab their first win on Wednesday.

Sune Luus and Winifred Duraisingam picked up two wickets each for the Tornadoes as they restricted the Falcons Women to 150/6 at the end of their 20 overs. Luus scored 48 but lacked support from the other batters as the Tornadoes Women fell short of the target by 41 runs.

Warriors Women, on the other hand, had the perfect start to the Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023 competition. They faced the South Coast Sapphires Women in their first game and defeated them comprehensively.

Kathryn Bryce and Amanda-Jade Wellington bowled brilliantly as they picked up three and two wickets respectively to restrict the Sapphires Women to 111/7. Phoebe Litchfield led the charge with the bat at the top of the order as she smashed 77 off just 37 balls to help her side chase down the total in the 13th over. They will be looking to repeat the performance in their next fixture.

Tornadoes Women vs Warriors Women Match Details:

Match: Tornadoes Women vs Warriors Women, Match 4, Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023

Date and Time: April 5, 2023, Wednesday, 07:30 AM IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon

Tornadoes Women vs Warriors Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Kowloon Cricket Club is slow in nature. The ball grips off the surface and the spinners will play a major role on this deck. The batters can hit through the line once they get their eye in.

Tornadoes Women vs Warriors Women Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted in Kowloon on Wednesday, with temperatures expected to be in the mid-20s.

Tornadoes Women vs Warriors Women Probable XIs

Tornadoes Women

Expect the Tornadoes to back their players and field the same XI that featured in their last game.

Probable XI

Dane van Niekerk, Sterre Kalis, Stafanie Taylor (c), Sune Luus, Aliya Riaz, Ariana Dowse (wk), Chanida Sutthiruang, Diana Baig, Mary-Anne Musonda, Sita Magar, Winifred Duraisingam

Warriors Women

Don't expect them to make any changes to the winning combination.

Probable XI

Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ellie Johnston, Esha Oza, Hayley Matthews, Kathryn Bryce, Mignon du Preez, Phoebe Litchfield, Shamilia Connell, Sindhu Sriharsha (c & wk), Yasmeen Khan, Jess Kerr

Tornadoes Women vs Warriors Women Match Prediction

Tornadoes Women lost their opening game of the competition. They were outplayed and will have to bring out their A-game to challenge the Warriors Women, who are coming off a win.

The Warriors look a settled unit and can be expected to come out on top.

Prediction: Warriors Women to win this encounter.

Tornadoes Women vs Warriors Women Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Sony Sports Ten 5

Live Streaming: FanCode

Poll : Amanda-Jade Wellington to pick two or more wickets. Yes No 0 votes