Fairbreak Global Invitational Womens T20 2023, Match 5, Barmy Army vs Falcons: Probable XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Barmy Army Women will square off against the Falcons Women in the fifth match of the Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023. The contest will take place at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon.

Barmy Army Women faced the Spirit Women in their first game of the Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023 competition. It wasn’t a happy outing for them as they suffered a loss.

Shemaine Campbelle top-scored with 33* as the Barmy Army Women posted 135 on the board, losing five wickets. Tara Norris and Rumana Ahmed picked up two wickets each and tried hard but failed to defend the total as the Spirit Women got across the line in the penultimate over.

Falcons Women, on the other hand, got off to a wonderful start to the competition. They faced the Tornadoes Women in the opening game and a solid all-round effort saw them win the game comprehensively.

Theertha Satish scored 57 to help the Falcons Women post 150 on the board in their 20 overs. Marizanne Kapp and Sornnarin Tippoch picked up three wickets each for the Falcons as they restricted the Tornadoes Women to 109/9 to win the game by 41 runs.

Barmy Army Women vs Falcons Women Match Details:

Match: Barmy Army Women vs Falcons Women, Match 5, Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023

Date and Time: April 5 2023, Wednesday, 11:30 am IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon

Barmy Army Women vs Falcons Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Kowloon Cricket Club is a spin-friendly one. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface and the batters will have to spend some time in the middle before playing high-risk strokes.

Barmy Army Women vs Falcons Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kowloon is expected to be in the mid-20s, with rain predicted throughout the day.

Barmy Army Women vs Falcons Women Probable XIs

Barmy Army Women

They are expected to go with the same combination for their clash on Wednesday.

Probable XI

Lauren Winfield (c & wk), Deandra Dottin, Laura Wolvaardt, Nigar Sultana, Kavisha Egodage, Shemaine Campbelle, Tara Norris, Rumana Ahmed, Fatima Sana, Ruchitha, Venkatesh, Laura Cardoso

Falcons Women

They aren't likely to tinker with the winning combination.

Probable XI

Chamari Athapaththu, Danni Wyatt, Theertha Satish, Suzie Bates (c), Mariko Hill, Marizanne Kapp, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Sornnarin Tippoch, Jahanara Alam, Kaia Arua, Anju Gurung

Barmy Army Women vs Falcons Women Match Prediction

The Barmy Army Women lost their opening game against the Spirit Women. They will have to fire in unison to grab their first win on Wednesday.

However, it will be an uphill task for them as the Falcons Women are high on confidence and will look to stay unbeaten in the tournament.

Prediction: Falcons Women to win this encounter.

Barmy Army Women vs Falcons Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Ten 5

Live Streaming: FanCode

