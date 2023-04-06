Fairbreak Global Invitational Womens T20 2023, Match 7, Warriors vs Falcons: Probable XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Warriors Women will lock horns against the Falcons Women in the seventh match of the Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023. The Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon will host this encounter.

Warriors Women have played two games so far. They got off to a winning start to the competition by defeating South Coast Sapphires Women in their opening game. They faced the Tornadoes Women in their next game and rain played a spoilsport as the game was called off.

The Warriors Women lost three wickets and scored 84 at the end of 12 overs. Rain arrived and no further play was possible as the match was abandoned and both sides shared points. The Warriors will be hoping that they stay unbeaten when they take on the Falcons Women in their next game.

Falcons Women, on the other hand, beat Tornadoes Women in their opening game of the competition. They failed to carry forward the winning momentum as they lost to the Barmy Army Women in their next fixture.

Chamari Athapaththu bowled brilliantly and finished with figures of 4/17 as it helped them restrict the Barmy Army Women to 143/6. Athapaththu top-scored with 44 while chasing but the other batters faltered as they finished their innings on 134/9 to lose the game by nine runs. The Falcons Women will be hoping to get back to winning ways on Friday.

Warriors Women vs Falcons Women Match Details:

Match: Warriors Women vs Falcons Women, Match 7, Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023

Date and Time: April 7th 2023, Friday, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon

Warriors Women vs Falcons Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Kowloon Cricket Club is spin-friendly. The spinners get plenty of assistance from the surface as the ball tends to grip off the surface. The batters can play their strokes freely once they spend some time in the middle.

Warriors Women vs Falcons Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kowloon is expected to hover between 19 to 22 degrees Celsius.

Warriors Women vs Falcons Women Probable XIs

Warriors Women

Expect them to field the same XI that featured in their last game.

Probable XI

Phoebe Litchfield, Esha Oza, Sindhu Sriharsha (c & wk), Tanya Ruma, Mignon du Preez, Ellie Johnston, Kathryn Bryce, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jess Kerr, Shamilia Connell, Alison Siu

Falcons Women

Though they have lost their previous fixture, don’t see them making any changes to their playing XI.

Probable XI

Chamari Athapaththu, Danni Wyatt, Theertha Satish (wk), Suzie Bates (c), Marina Lamplough, Marizanne Kapp, Christina Gough, Jahanara Alam, Mas Elysa, Sornnarin Tippoch, Gunjan Shukla

Warriors Women vs Falcons Women Match Prediction

The Warriors are unbeaten in the competition so far whereas the Falcons lost their previous fixture after getting off to a winning start. The Falcons will be hoping to bounce back when they take the field on Friday.

Warriors have a good balance to their side and expect them to stay unbeaten.

Prediction: Warriors Women to win this encounter.

Warriors Women vs Falcons Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Ten 5

Live Streaming: FanCode

