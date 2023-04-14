Fairbreak Global Invitational Womens T20 2023, Semi-Final 2, Barmy Army vs Falcons: Probable XIs, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Barmy Army Women will square off against the Falcons Women in the second semi-final of the Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023 competition. The Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon in Hong Kong will continue to host games.

Barmy Army Women won four games out of five and finished the league stages at the second position. They lost their opening fixture but turned the tables around to win the next four and qualify for the semi-finals. They beat the South Coast Sapphires convincingly in their last game.

Laura Wolvaardt top-scored at the top of the order with 49 as it helped the Barmy Army Women post 168 on the board. Rubina Chhetry bowled brilliantly and picked up a fifer as it helped them knock over the Sapphires Women on 107 to win the game by 61 runs. They will be hoping to repeat their performance in the second semi-final on Saturday.

Falcons Women, meanwhile, finished the league stages at the third position. They won three games out of five and lost two. They beat the Spirit Women comprehensively in their last league game to book a place in the second semi-final.

Sornnarin Tippoch and Chamari Athapaththu picked up three wickets each as they restricted the Spirit Women to 137/9. In reply, Danni Wyatt played an outstanding knock while opening the batting and remained unbeaten on 76 to guide her side across the line in the 15th over. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

Barmy Army Women vs Falcons Women Match Details:

Match: Barmy Army Women vs Falcons Women, Semi-Final 2, Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023

Date and Time: April 15th 2023, Saturday, 11:45 AM IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon

Barmy Army Women vs Falcons Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Kowloon Cricket Club is a bit slow in nature. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface and it will assist the spinners. The short boundaries on either side will help the batters as they can score big once they spend some time in the middle.

Barmy Army Women vs Falcons Women Weather Forecast

Rain is predicted on Saturday, with the temperature in Kowloon expected to be hover between 22 to 28 degrees Celsius

Barmy Army Women vs Falcons Women Probable XIs

Barmy Army Women

Expect Deandra Dottin and Fatima Sana to come into the side for their semi-final clash.

Probable XI

Laura Wolvaardt, Nigar Sultana, Lauren Winfield-Hill (c & wk), Roberta Avery, Shemaine Campbelle, Deandra Dottin, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Laura Cardoso, Rubine Chhetry, Tara Norris, Fatima Sana

Falcons Women

We may see Marizanne Kapp come into the side in place of Anju Gurung on Saturday.

Probable XI

Danni Wyatt, Chamari Athapaththu, Theertha Satish, Suzie Bates (c), Christina Gough, Marizanne Kapp, Mas Elysa, Marina Lamplough, Sornnarin Tippoch, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Jahanara Alam

Barmy Army Women vs Falcons Women Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off comprehensive wins in their respective previous fixtures and will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum in the knockout stages of the competition.

Barmy Army Women have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Barmy Army Women to win this clash.

Barmy Army Women vs Falcons Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Ten 5

Live Streaming: FanCode

