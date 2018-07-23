Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fakhar Zaman 5th ODI: New Stats and New Records 

Arnav Gupta
CONTRIBUTOR
Stats
81   //    23 Jul 2018, 01:10 IST

CRICKET-ZIM-PAK
CRICKET-ZIM-PAK

Earlier, in the fourth ODI against Zimbabwe Fakhar Zaman broke several records. He shined again in the fifth ODI. In the fifth ODI, he scored 85 runs off the 83 balls he faced, along with ten 4s and a 6 in Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

Overall, he scored 515 runs with an average of 257.5 and a strike rate of 111.67 along with sixty-five 4s and six 6s. He is the record holder for scoring more than 500 runs in a bilateral series, most by any other Pakistani batsman. He also broke the record of Salman Butt who had scored 451 runs in a five-match series against Bangladesh in 2008.

Most run scorers for Pakistan in a bilateral ODI series:

1. Fakhar Zaman vs Zimbabwe, 5 matches, 515 runs, 257.5 average.

2. Salman Butt vs Bangladesh, 5 matches, 451 runs, 90.2 average.

3. Mohammad Hafeez vs Sri Lanka, 5 matches, 448 runs, 149.33 average.

4. Mohammad Yousuf vs Zimbabwe, 5 matches, 405 runs, 405.0 average.

5. Mohammad Yousuf vs Bangladesh, 5 matches, 366 runs, 91.5 average.

Fakhar Zaman also replaced Rohit Sharma, who was placed 2nd in the list of the most run scorers in a bilateral series. He is just behind the Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is at the top of the list with 558 runs against South Africa in 2018.

Zaman also became the fastest batsman to score 1000 runs in 18 innings by breaking the record of Sir Viv Richards who took 21 innings to do so. He also achieved his career best of 210* in the fourth ODI against the hosts Zimbabwe.

Most run scorers in a bilateral ODI series:

1. Virat Kohli vs South Africa, 6 matches, 558 runs, 186 average.

2. Fakhar Zaman vs Zimbabwe, 5 matches, 515 runs, 257.5 average.

3. Rohit Sharma vs Austrailia, 6 matches, 491 runs, 122.75 average.

4. George Bailey vs India, 6 matches, 478 runs, 95.6 average.

5. Hamilton Masakadza vs Kenya, 5 matches, 467 runs, 116.75 average.

Zaman adapted to the away conditions without any difficulty. Also, he was involved in the most century stands with his opening partner Imam ul Haq, together they had 4 100-plus partnerships including a triple century stand in the series. Zaman looked very positive with his bat throughout the series. He should not lose this form at least before the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Most century stands for an opening pair in a bilateral series:

1. Fakhar Zaman & Imam ul Haq for Pakistan, vs Zimbabwe, 4 stands.

2. Imran Farhat & Yasir Hameed for Pakistan, vs New Zealand, 4 stands.

3. Sourav Ganguly & Sachin Tendulkar for India, vs England, 3 stands.

4. Shikhar Dhawan & Rohit Sharma for India, vs Austrailia, 3 stands.

5. Ajinkya Rahane & Rohit Sharma for India, vs Austrailia, 3 stands.

Topics you might be interested in:
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 2018 Pakistan Cricket Zimbabwe Cricket Fakhar Zaman Leisure Reading
Arnav Gupta
CONTRIBUTOR
Stats: Records tumble as Fakhar Zaman scores a double...
RELATED STORY
Who Said What: Cricketing world hails Fakhar Zaman for...
RELATED STORY
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 5th ODI: Preview
RELATED STORY
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan fourth ODI Preview and playing XI
RELATED STORY
Fakhar inspires another big Pakistan ODI win
RELATED STORY
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, fifth ODI: Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan: First ODI Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Third ODI Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Stats: Fakhar Zaman becomes fastest ever to score 1000...
RELATED STORY
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Preview and playing XI
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
1st ODI | Fri, 13 Jul
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
ZIM 107/10 (35.0 ov)
Pakistan win by 201 runs
PAK VS ZIM live score
2nd ODI | Mon, 16 Jul
ZIM 194/10 (49.2 ov)
PAK 195/1 (36.0 ov)
Pakistan win by 9 wickets
ZIM VS PAK live score
3rd ODI | Wed, 18 Jul
ZIM 67/10 (25.1 ov)
PAK 69/1 (9.5 ov)
Pakistan win by 9 wickets
ZIM VS PAK live score
4th ODI | Fri, 20 Jul
PAK 399/1 (50.0 ov)
ZIM 155/10 (42.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 244 runs
PAK VS ZIM live score
5th ODI | Yesterday
PAK 364/4 (50.0 ov)
ZIM 233/4 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan win by 131 runs
PAK VS ZIM live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us