Fakhar Zaman 5th ODI: New Stats and New Records

Earlier, in the fourth ODI against Zimbabwe Fakhar Zaman broke several records. He shined again in the fifth ODI. In the fifth ODI, he scored 85 runs off the 83 balls he faced, along with ten 4s and a 6 in Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

Overall, he scored 515 runs with an average of 257.5 and a strike rate of 111.67 along with sixty-five 4s and six 6s. He is the record holder for scoring more than 500 runs in a bilateral series, most by any other Pakistani batsman. He also broke the record of Salman Butt who had scored 451 runs in a five-match series against Bangladesh in 2008.

Most run scorers for Pakistan in a bilateral ODI series:

1. Fakhar Zaman vs Zimbabwe, 5 matches, 515 runs, 257.5 average.

2. Salman Butt vs Bangladesh, 5 matches, 451 runs, 90.2 average.

3. Mohammad Hafeez vs Sri Lanka, 5 matches, 448 runs, 149.33 average.

4. Mohammad Yousuf vs Zimbabwe, 5 matches, 405 runs, 405.0 average.

5. Mohammad Yousuf vs Bangladesh, 5 matches, 366 runs, 91.5 average.

Fakhar Zaman also replaced Rohit Sharma, who was placed 2nd in the list of the most run scorers in a bilateral series. He is just behind the Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is at the top of the list with 558 runs against South Africa in 2018.

Zaman also became the fastest batsman to score 1000 runs in 18 innings by breaking the record of Sir Viv Richards who took 21 innings to do so. He also achieved his career best of 210* in the fourth ODI against the hosts Zimbabwe.

Most run scorers in a bilateral ODI series:

1. Virat Kohli vs South Africa, 6 matches, 558 runs, 186 average.

2. Fakhar Zaman vs Zimbabwe, 5 matches, 515 runs, 257.5 average.

3. Rohit Sharma vs Austrailia, 6 matches, 491 runs, 122.75 average.

4. George Bailey vs India, 6 matches, 478 runs, 95.6 average.

5. Hamilton Masakadza vs Kenya, 5 matches, 467 runs, 116.75 average.

Zaman adapted to the away conditions without any difficulty. Also, he was involved in the most century stands with his opening partner Imam ul Haq, together they had 4 100-plus partnerships including a triple century stand in the series. Zaman looked very positive with his bat throughout the series. He should not lose this form at least before the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Most century stands for an opening pair in a bilateral series:

1. Fakhar Zaman & Imam ul Haq for Pakistan, vs Zimbabwe, 4 stands.

2. Imran Farhat & Yasir Hameed for Pakistan, vs New Zealand, 4 stands.

3. Sourav Ganguly & Sachin Tendulkar for India, vs England, 3 stands.

4. Shikhar Dhawan & Rohit Sharma for India, vs Austrailia, 3 stands.

5. Ajinkya Rahane & Rohit Sharma for India, vs Austrailia, 3 stands.