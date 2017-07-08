Fakhar Zaman reveals how Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah sledged him

Fakhar Zaman scored a match-winning century in the final of the Champions Trophy against India.

Fakhar Zaman was the man of the match in the final

What’s the Story?

As Pakistan comprehensively defeated India in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Pakistani opener Fakhar Zaman opened up about how he was at the receiving end of quite a few sledges from the Indian cricketers, especially Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. Speaking to First Post, the 27-year-old revealed exactly what was said to him while he was batting.

“There was a lot of chatter when Azhar Ali and I were at the crease. Virat was constantly saying, "Arre, ek wicket nikal jayega toh yeh saare out ho jaayenge. Bas ek ko nikaalo jaldi (If we get one wicket, the rest will collapse)," said Fakhar about what the Indian captain said.

“Bumrah had me caught behind, but it was off a no ball. So, he was also very vocal. On one occasion, he said, "Thoda saamne bhi run banaa le. Kab tak aise khelega?(Make some runs in front of the wicket. How long are you going to play like this?)," said Fakhar about Bumrah.

“But to be honest, the Indian players didn’t cross any line. Actually, that was purely cricket-related and positive sledging, which is fine. Everyone wants to see his team win and they do their best to achieve that,” he concluded.

In case you didn't know...

In the fourth over of Pakistan’s innings, Bumrah dismissed Zaman caught-behind after troubling him in the first couple of overs. However, the celebrations were short lived as replays suggested that Bumrah had overstepped.

At the time, Fakhar was batting on 3. Unfortunately for the Indians, and fortunately for Pakistan, he went on to score a match-winning knock of 114 in 106 deliveries.

The Details:

Fakhar Zaman has become a revelation of sorts in the Pakistan cricket team. He made his debut in the match against South Africa in the Champions Trophy after missing out on the first match against India.

An attacking batsman, he has already scored 252 runs in four matches at an average of 63 with one century and two half-centuries to his name. His kncok in the final against India led to Pakistan comprehensively defeating the Men in blue by 180 runs to lift the coveted Champions Trophy for the first time.

What’s Next?

Fakhar Zaman will look to continue his fine run of form in the upcoming years for the Green Army. Pakistan’s next series will be against Sri Lanka later this year.

Author’s Take

Sledging has become a part and parcel of the game over the years, especially in India-Pakistan fixtures.To be honest, we have seen a lot worse in these fixtures over the years. Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi’s ugly exchange will not be forgotten by fans for years to come.

What Kohli and Bumrah did was quite toned down as Fakhar himself suggested. Kohli was even seen having a laugh with the Pakistani players after the match, so there was no bad blood between any of them, which is a good thing.