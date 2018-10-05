Famous Indian Batsmen who scored a century in their Debut Test Innings

A Test cap is a cherished moment for any cricketer, as it is the reward of his sheer determination and consistent outings at the domestic circuit. Even with the limited overs cricket gaining impetus due to its extravagance and riveting encounters, Test cricket remains the most elegant form of the game. A benchmark to evaluate the endurance and athleticism of the player, every cricketer longs to start their career on a positive note. A Test century is always special for a batsman, and the achievement becomes even more worthy if it comes in the debut match.

Prithvi Shaw, the latest debutant in the longest format has become a nationwide sensation with his heroics in his debut game. Similarly, there were other Indian batsmen who created a stir in the cricketing fraternity, exhibiting their temperament and exuberance in their first encounter in whites.

Let's have a look at some famous Indian batsmen who notched a hundred in their debut innings.

#6 Mohammad Azharuddin

With the series evenly poised 1-1 against visitors England, Mohammad Azharuddin made his debut for India at the Eden Gardens, coming in place of Sandeep Patil. Winning the toss, Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar asked his batsmen to bat first. India were off to a poor start, with the top four being dismissed for 127. Coming in to bat at a precarious situation on debut, the Hyderabad player steered his team out of troubled waters, combining with Ravi Shastri for a 214-run partnership.

Azharuddin's knock of 110 placed India at a formidable 437/7 d, but unfortunately his team could not end on the winning side courtesy poor weather conditions. Azhar stamped his authority in the remaining two games as well, as he amassed two sensational hundreds in the fourth and the fifth Tests.

