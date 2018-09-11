Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Fans tensed as Rohit Sharma unfollows Virat Kohli on Twitter and Instagram

Sachin Arora
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
3.74K   //    11 Sep 2018, 20:28 IST

Bangladesh v India - ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final
Bangladesh v India - ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final

Virat Kohli has proven himself to be one of the greatest batsmen of all-time with all his hard work and grit that he has shown towards the game. He has made fans all around the world with his not only his batting and captaincy but with his aggressiveness on the field as well.

Some time back, such scenes were seen in the team's dressing room as well but during the ongoing Test series against England, rumours of disputes between the captain and other teammates started coming from the team's camp. Bold statements like 'team members are not happy with the skipper Virat Kohli' came into the media.

Though this was discarded by the Indian players, today something unusual happened as Indian ODI team's vice-captain Rohit Sharma unfollowed Virat Kohli on Twitter and Instagram.

The Mumbaikar was not selected in this series even after scoring two centuries in the recently concluded limited-overs series against England. Rohit went on Instagram to share his dissatisfaction with this decision of the team management. His post read "Would have preferred to be in the Lord's balcony with a view of the ground but I’ll settle for this for now."

Even after the continuous failure of all the Indian openers that were selected for this tour who are Murali Vijay, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, the management didn't get back their star limited-overs batsman for the remaining matches.

Sharma has 12.4 million followers on Twitter and 6.8 million followers on Instagram where he follows just 46 and 84 people/pages respectively. And now surprising all, the name of Indian skipper is not there at both the platforms while Kohli continues to follow Rohit.

As soon as the news came out to the fans and media, social went on fire as some of them were either confused while the others were tensed. Some of the evident tweets from the fans are.




Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
Sachin Arora
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
