"Jhuk ke rehna padega" - Fans troll Pakistan for losing to India by 228 runs in Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 game

Pakistan lost to India by 228 runs in their 2023 Asia Cup Super 4 game at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on reserve day (Monday, September 11).

Chasing 357, the Men in Green were bundled out for 128 in 32 overs. The entire batting unit failed to deliver, with Fakhar Zaman top-scoring 27. Agha Salman and Iftikhar Ahmed also chipped in with 23 each. Captain Babar Azam was the only fourth batter to reach double figures.

For India, wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 5/25, while Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Shardul Thakur scalped one wicket apiece.

Earlier, India scored 356/2 in their allotted 50 overs, courtesy of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul’s centuries. Kohli hit 122* off 94 balls, including three sixes and nine boundaries. Rahul, on the other hand, scored 111* off 106 deliveries, including two sixes and 12 fours.

Together, the duo shared an unbeaten 233-run partnership for the third wicket. India captain Rohit Sharma and his opening partner Shubman Gill also scored half-centuries, sharing a 121-run stand for the opening wicket.

For Pakistan, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi took one wicket apiece.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) trolled Pakistan for losing the game against India by a huge margin. One user shared a meme that reads:

"Jhuk ke rehna padega Bharat ke saamne (You will have to bow before India)."

Here are some of the other reactions:

“We were not up to the mark” – Babar Azam reacts to Pakistan’s big loss against India

Pakistan captain Babar Azam held both bowling and batting units for their loss against India in the Super 4 Asia Cup game. He, though, lauded Virat Kohli and KL Rahul for dominating the game and credited Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj for initial swing movements.

Babar Azam said in the post-match show:

“Weather was not in our hands, but we tried our best. We were not up to the mark with our batting and bowling."

He continued:

"They (Indian openers) had plans for our bowlers and started well and that was followed up by Virat and Rahul. Jasprit and Siraj bowled well in the first 10 overs and swung the ball both ways, but our batting was not up to the mark.”

Pakistan will next play against Sri Lanka in their final Super 4 game at the same venue on Thursday, September 14.