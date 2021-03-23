Hasan Ali set to join Pakistan's training camp after testing negative for COVID-19

Hasan Ali is set to join Pakistan's training camp after clearing the COVID-19 tests ahead of the tours to South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Earlier reports stated that Hasan Ali was one of the players who tested positive for the coronavirus a day before the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was postponed. Ali had apparently attended a small gathering where Islamabad United's leg spinner Fawad Ahmed was present. Ahmed was the first player to test positive during the PSL.

Hasan Ali is part of a 35-man squad for the tours to South Africa and Zimbabwe. Before the training camp, the Pakistan board tested their players, and one cricketer turned out to be positive.

PCB, in its statement, had said:

"A total of 35 tests were conducted on the South Africa-bound Pakistan men’s national cricket team on Tuesday, 16 March. All squad members have tested negative, except for one player."

The board didn't reveal the player's name, but it later emerged that Hasan Ali was the only player in the Pakistani squad to test positive for the coronavirus.

Hasan Ali's impressive performance against South Africa

Hasan Ali

Hasan Ali has been inconsistent since impressing in the 2017 Champions Trophy. The pacer, who struggled with loss of form and injuries, is seemingly getting back to his best.

Advertisement

He took a 10-wicket haul in the second Test against South Africa last month to help Pakistan win the series by a 2-0 margin. Ali looked particularly lethal when there was reverse swing on offer.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20Is in South Africa, followed by two Tests and three T20Is in Zimbabwe. The tour starts on April 2nd in Centurion with an ODI encounter against the Proteas.

📢Pakistan squads for South Africa and Zimbabwe announced📢#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/4uQIpquIYY — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 12, 2021