×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Fast&Up signs Mayank Agarwal as brand ambassador

IANS
NEWS
News
77   //    28 Mar 2019, 16:53 IST
IANS Image
Jaipur : Kings XI Punjab' Mayank Agarwal in action during the fourth IPL 2019 match between Kings XI Punjab and RajasthanRoyals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on March 25, 2019. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Fast&Up, flagship sports nutrition brand of Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited, on Thursday announced the signing of Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal as it's brand ambassador.

Since its inception, Fast&Up has supported sportspersons, athletes and fitness enthusiasts to promote active living and the importance of nutritional supplements for enhanced performance.

The brand has focused on nurturing top quality athletes representing various sports under the aegis of 'Fast&Up- Fit Squad'. The Fast&Up- Fit Squad is supporting over 100 athletes across the country.

Talking about his association, Mayank said: "I take fitness and leading a healthy lifestyle seriously. It's an honour for me to partner with India's fastest growing sports nutrition brand as we share a common set of values. Fast& Up has a range of top quality nutrition products that will form an integral component in my training regime."

After a record-breaking domestic season in 2017-18, which included over a 1,000 runs within a single month and consistent performances for both Karnataka and India A across formats, Mayank received his maiden call to the Indian Test team midway through the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Series in Australia.

IANS
NEWS
Why Hanuma Vihari and Mayank Agarwal deserve a nod in the Indian ODI side
RELATED STORY
Mayank Agarwal: Everything you need to know about the newest player in the Indian Test team
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: Why Mayank Agarwal deserves to be considered for the ODI series
RELATED STORY
Has Mayank Agarwal cemented his place into the Indian Test team?
RELATED STORY
Success of Mayank Agarwal glorifies the mistake India made in England
RELATED STORY
3 Best performances of debutant Mayank Agarwal from the recent past
RELATED STORY
Mayank Agarwal reveals his childhood dream, says he was fascinated by airplanes 
RELATED STORY
Fantain ropes in Suresh Raina as brand ambassador
RELATED STORY
 Mayank Agarwal: Tragedy's child?
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Mayank Agarwal scores a fifty on debut in the Boxing Day Test
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 7 | Today, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 6 | Yesterday
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 8 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us