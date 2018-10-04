×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 5 Fastest Centuries on Test debut

Rahul
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
453   //    04 Oct 2018, 18:03 IST

England Lions v India A - Day Two
England Lions v India A - Day Two

It is always a big moment for any player to receive his Test cap and perform for his side. While Some fail at leaving a mark while there are few exceptions that blow away everyone with their confidence and temperament.

Here is the list of the top five fastest centurions on Test debut.

#1. Shikhar Dhawan (100 in 85 balls vs Australia)

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Two
Shikhar Dhawan scored 100 in just 85 balls on debut

Even if his Test career is in disarray, there is one thing Shikhar Dhawan can be proud of. As he walked to the ground in his debut Test match against Australia in the absence of Sehwag, he looked determined to make the most out of this opportunity.

He batted brilliantly throughout the innings playing his natural flamboyant shots around the park. His natural aggressive batting was at the display as he brought up his maiden Test century in just 85 deliveries. The record remains still unbroken after 5 years since his debut. He went on to score 185 runs in that innings beating the previous record of Gundappa Vishwanath of 137 on debut.

Even after five years since his debut, the record remains unbeaten

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Team India Indian Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Prithvi Shaw Upcoming cricket stars Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket
Rahul
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Analyzing the game called CRICKET!!
Stats: Prithvi Shaw becomes youngest Indian to score...
RELATED STORY
5 slowest centuries by Indian batsmen in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as Prithvi Shaw becomes the youngest...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian Test specialists who failed in ODIs
RELATED STORY
7 milestones Virat Kohli can accomplish against West Indies
RELATED STORY
Is it the end of the road for Shikhar Dhawan in Tests?
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players for whom the West Indies Test series...
RELATED STORY
Why Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan's exclusion from the...
RELATED STORY
5 Great moments from India vs West Indies cricket rivalry
RELATED STORY
3 Possible Replacements For Shikhar Dhawan In The...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Test Series 2018
1st Test | 04:00 AM
IND 364/4 (89.0 ov)
WIN
Day 1 | Stumps: India won the toss and elected to bat.
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us