Top 5 fastest cricketers to 7000 ODI runs

Rohit Pitre FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 17.55K // 24 Sep 2018, 01:13 IST

Rohit Sharma has been prolific as an opener

In the 47-year history of ODI cricket, only 40 batsmen have breached the mark of 7000 career runs. Rohit Sharma, the Indian stand-in skipper, is the latest entrant to the 7000-run club. Accumulating 7000 runs in ODIs is indeed a great achievement and scoring it in less than 200 innings makes it much more special.

Here's a look at the fastest batsmen to 7000 ODI runs.

#5 Rohit Sharma, 181 innings

Number 5 on this illustrious list is the ever-so-talented, Rohit Sharma. A decade ago when Rohit Sharma showed glimpses of brilliance through his dazzling stroke-play many people believed that he is made for bigger things. But soon after Rohit began frustrating his admirers by throwing away his wicket time and time again.

Then came a turning point in his career and he was promoted to open the innings for India. And he has not looked back ever since. Scoring ton after ton (rather double ton after double ton), he has cemented his place among the leading Indian openers of all-time. Rohit Sharma reached the 7000 runs mark against the arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup super 4 encounter, in only his 181st innings.

He also scored his 19th ODI ton in the process. Only 2 other Indian batsmen have reached the landmark quicker than Rohit who feature further on our list.

