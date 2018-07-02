Indian cricketers and their favourite cars

If you ask someone what was their favourite toy in the childhood, the answer most probably is going to be toy cars. And this does not change even when you become an adult, it's just that the toys get bigger and more expensive.

It is a dream of every child that one day he will buy the best of the cars. And one has to work day and night for a long long time to achieve that goal. The mere thought of having an expensive luxury car motivates one to work more arduously in life.

And once that dream is realized, every second of work done seems worth it. Because of all hard work is done, the car bought is extremely cherished and there is a deep attachment to that car.

There is no one in the world who does not like super expensive luxury cars and same is the case with the legends of the Indian cricket.

Let us take a look at the favourite cars of some of the Indian cricketers.

#1 Virat Kohli

The current captain of the Indian team is the proud owner of the limited edition Audi R8 LMX. One of the only 99 such cars ever manufactured makes it even more special. Just like his batting records, he does not settle for anything good, he wants the best of everything.

Kohli, the brand ambassador of Audi in India, bought the car for an exorbitant price of 3 Cr. rupees. Just like the price, its features are also super impressive. It comes with a V10 engine of 5.2 lt. capacity. The engine generates a power of 570 BHP.

The car is currently the fastest Audi R8 which can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/hr in just 3.4 seconds and can reach a top speed of 320 km/hr. The limited-edition Audi R8 LMX is the first car in India to come with laser high beam lighting.