"It feels like Virat Kohli will be the one player who will retire before playing a Test against Pakistan"- Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar recently stated that he is upset that Virat Kohli has never played a Test match against Pakistan.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Akhtar opined that the lack of matches against Pakistan would mean missing out on witnessing some of the greatest moments in cricket.

"There’s that bit of lack of matches against Pakistan as well. It feels like Virat Kohli will be the one player who will retire without playing a Test match against Pakistan."

The speedster also shed his two cents on India losing in the knockout stages of the ICC tournaments. Shoaib Akhtar is not worried about this.

"If India loses at ICC events, there’s no particular reason really, and it isn’t something that should be a cause for concern. Hopefully, they win, it was a bad way to get out in Manchester," said Akhtar.

Shoaib Akhtar was referring to India's semifinal loss against New Zealand in the ICC 2019 World Cup at Old Trafford. Tipped as one of the favorite teams to win silverware, Kohli and his men fell short of the target by 18 runs.

Despite Ravindra Jadeja's 59-ball knock of 77 runs, which was rightfully described as the knock of his life, the Kiwis were able to pull off a stunner to end India's run.

"They [India] are a good team. They put on a great show and they had a great run," said Shoaib Akhtar.

Akhtar also expressed hope that the ICC would relax some rules in the game going forward.

"In my opinion, the ICC must relax some of the rules. The game is dying, nobody is enjoying the game. It doesn’t matter where the player is from - Pakistan, England, wherever he is from, if he has the talent, India celebrates that. It does not care about the caste, creed or the country the player is from. India celebrates that," said Shoaib Akhtar.

Shoaib Akhtar was undoubtedly one of the fastest bowlers in international cricket. His 178 Test wickets and 247 ODI scalps are a testament to what he achieved when he was in his prime.

Known for his ferocious pace, intense aggression, and ability to provide regular breakthroughs at any point in the game, Akhtar was often seen as the main threat by the opposition. He made headlines across the world for bowling a delivery at 161.3 km/h (100.23 mph) in an ODI against England during the 2003 Cricket World Cup.

Shoaib Akhtar was nicknamed the Rawalpindi Express for his breakneck speed. He was also the first bowler to be recorded bowling at 100 miles per hour and did so twice during his career.

