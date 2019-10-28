Fielding coach R Sridhar picks Ravindra Jadeja as best Indian fielder of the last decade

Ravindra Jadeja

Captivating performances with the bat as well as the ball helped India overwhelm South Africa 3-0 in the recently concluded Freedom Trophy. The visiting team were outdone in all three departments of the game, especially fielding. Indian fielding coach, Ramakrishnan Sridhar spoke to the Times of India and explained the reason behind the Indian team's improved fielding, which even heaped praise from Proteas captain Faf du Plessis.

Satisfied with the result, R Sridhar revealed how and why Ravindra Jadeja is ranked highly in the fielding department. He stated that Jadeja is a live-wire in the field and the energy he brings to the ground is forever palpable and lifts the bowlers as well as the team. He stated:

“Jaddu’s presence on the field lifts the team’s spirits. He is someone who can keep the opposition on their toes with his fielding. He has an intimidating presence on the field.”

Indian captain Virat Kohli performing the Yo-Yo test

The introduction of the Yo-Yo test by the then coach Anil Kumble in mid-2016 improved Indian cricket team’s fitness levels leaps and bounds. The passing mark for the players was reportedly increased from 16.1 marks to 17 before the home series against South Africa and is the minimum for a player to qualify or be eligible for selection to the Indian team. Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh were some of the prominent stars to fail the test. Ravindra Jadeja came out trumps as far as his fielding and fitness levels were concerned and was able to find his footing in all three formats of the game under Virat Kohli.

With phenomenal catches, long-accurate throws and direct-hits, Sridhar thinks that Jadeja has cemented himself as the best Indian fielder of the last decade by quite a distance. He said:

“I wouldn’t like to go very far but in the last decade or so Jadeja has been the best fielder India has had… The change has been in two areas: mindset and fitness. Changing the mindset is pertaining to what the teams want to achieve, and fitness was a crucial part of that.”

On being asked who has been the most improved bowler in the fielding department, R Sridhar repeated his thoughts about Yuzvebdra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah's improved fielding skills. Indian bowlers were never really known for their fielding attributes but under the present team management, bowlers are also expected to have a certain level of fitness as well.

“In the World Cup, I had said that Yuzvendra Chahal was the most improved fielder. Bumrah too is improving and the way Ishant took caught-and-bowled chances in the Windies was brilliant."