“Finally Indiranagar ka Gunda becomes Team India head coach" - Twitter erupts as Rahul Dravid is set to become India's head coach after the World Cup

Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid has reportedly been appointed as the new head coach of Team India. Current coaching staff head Ravi Shastri and his team will finish their tenure on the culmination of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Rahul Dravid's reign as head coach will commence from New Zealand's tour of India following the World Cup in UAE and Oman. Fans were extremely delighted by the latest reports of Dravid being appointed as the next head coach of the Indian team and took to Twitter to express their happiness.

In the last few years, the legendary batter has received applause from all corners for the phenomenal work he has done with under-19 and India A teams. Due to this, fans have been wanting Dravid to become the head coach of Team India for some time. Now that their wishes have come true, they have flooded Twitter with intriguing content to voice their delight.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Tanya Gupta @Quirkyalone91

Will see some master class cricket in coming days.♥️

#RahulDravid Waking up to this news makes me so happy.👻Will see some master class cricket in coming days.♥️ Waking up to this news makes me so happy.👻

Will see some master class cricket in coming days.♥️

#RahulDravid

Abhishek @Ingenuity402 BCCI Head office after #RahulDravid appointed as Team India Head coach BCCI Head office after #RahulDravid appointed as Team India Head coach https://t.co/wBOwMva2rg

Suhas Srinivas @srinivas_suhas 90s kids after hearing about the new coach of the Indian cricket team #RahulDravid 90s kids after hearing about the new coach of the Indian cricket team#RahulDravid https://t.co/FQjZjnIFk5

Shantanu @_shantanu_RG Reaction of Indian fans when it was learned that #RahulDravid became the coach of the #IndianCricketTeam Reaction of Indian fans when it was learned that #RahulDravid became the coach of the #IndianCricketTeam https://t.co/lGk9jQoWSD

Param @MSDianParam7 #RahulDravid Next 3 Years Indian Team Will learn some discipline. #RahulDravid Next 3 Years Indian Team Will learn some discipline. https://t.co/ceUly61GdU

Siddharth @ethicalsid What a news to start a day with😍 #RahulDravid is The Head Coach For #TeamIndia till 2023 ❤ Cricket Fans Right Now👇 What a news to start a day with😍#RahulDravid is The Head Coach For #TeamIndia till 2023 ❤ Cricket Fans Right Now👇 https://t.co/ZhXi0KzYoi

Ashutosh Srivastava @ashutosh_sri8

Cricket Fans Feeling 💪 Rahul Dravid sir appointed head coach of Team India #RahulDravid Cricket Fans Feeling 💪 Rahul Dravid sir appointed head coach of Team India #RahulDravid

Cricket Fans Feeling 💪 https://t.co/GLjGY2cq9n

@kreatlylyngdoh44 @kreatlylingdoh1 #BreakingNews :



Mean While Other cricketer Fans be Like: #RahulDravid Sir was appointed as the Head Coach of #TeamIndia Mean While Other cricketer Fans be Like: #BreakingNews :

#RahulDravid Sir was appointed as the Head Coach of #TeamIndia :

Mean While Other cricketer Fans be Like: https://t.co/R4Y5c0y9ye

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan If it’s true Rahul Dravid is to be the next Indian coach I think the rest of the world better beware … ! If it’s true Rahul Dravid is to be the next Indian coach I think the rest of the world better beware … !

Dravid and Mhambrey will assume charge from the New Zealand series after the World Cup - Reports

Rahul Dravid will most likely step down from his current position as NCA head soon. He will then formally take over as head coach of Team India.

Paras Mhambrey will also join him and serve as the bowling coach. According to a report in the Times of India, the duo will begin their tenure during the New Zealand series. Sources said:

Also Read

"Dravid has confirmed he will be the next head coach of the Indian team. He will be stepping down as the head of the NCA soon. He was re-appointed as the NCA head last month. But the BCCI needed a strong candidate to take Indian cricket forward. He has worked so hard to develop the next line of Indian cricketers. Even Mhambrey knows this next lot of players like the back of his hand. So, Ganguly and Shah thought it would be best if they could bring both of them on board. They will assume charge from the New Zealand series after the World Cup."

Rahul Dravid has been lauded for the incredible bench strength the Indian team has produced in recent times due to his work with age-group and A teams. It will be interesting to see how the senior Indian team performs under his coaching reins soon.

Cricket Fans! Always stay a step ahead and updated by joining our cricket page

Edited by S Chowdhury