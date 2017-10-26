Five accomplished limited-overs players who haven't played a Test

We look at five accomplished limited-overs players who have never played a Test match.

by Ravi Trivedi Top 5 / Top 10 26 Oct 2017, 17:55 IST

Despite a decade's international experience, Pollard is yet to play a Test

Even in modern-day cricket which is dominated by limited-overs games, a Test cap is the holy grail for any cricketer. Quite a few players like Ravindra Jadeja and David Warner who were considered to be limited-overs specialists have made a successful transition to Test cricket.

However, there are certain players who have turned out in their country's colours for numerous limited-overs internationals but are yet to play a Test match. In this article, we take a look at five such players:

#5 Kieron Pollard

Limited-overs games played: 157 (101 ODIs and 56 T20Is)

The way Kieron Pollard's career has panned out, it tells you everything that is wrong with West Indies cricket. The talent is there for everybody to see, but when it comes to application, things begin to go haywire.

Ever since his debut in 2007, the big Trinidadian has shown flashes of brilliance on several occasions. However, his temperament and constant run-in with controversies have ensured that those flashes have never really turned into anything substantial.

The chances of the 30-year-old making it to the West Indies Test team have slimmed in recent times. In March 2015, he announced that he was taking an indefinite break from first-class cricket. He has also not featured in an ODI for a year owing to his non-participation in West Indies' domestic ODI competition.