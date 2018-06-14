India vs Afghanistan: Five Afghani players to watch out for in the upcoming test match

Five Afghanistan players who can make a mark in the upcoming historic test match against India.

Rashid Khan has performed exceedingly well in recent times

Many players dream of playing test cricket but not many get to fulfill their dreams of playing the longest and purest form of the game.

Tomorrow, the 14th of June, holds a very important day for eleven Afghanistan cricketers who will fulfill their dreams of playing test cricket for their country.

Tomorrow,14th June, 2018 - a day, that will remind etched in every Afghanistani’s lives. A day, that will bring joy to this terror-stricken country.

A day, that will go down in Afghanistan history. Come 14th June, 2018 in Bengaluru and a group of eleven players will write their names in the cricketing history books.

It’s that day when Afghanistan will make their test debut against the number one ranked test team, India.

By doing so, they will become only the twelfth nation to play test cricket and all the Afghani fans cannot wait for this historic day.

Afghanistan have risen up the ranks in these past few years and have already beaten sides like Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and the West Indies.

It will be interesting to see how they cope up with the five-day format and tomorrow will be the day where they can prove to the world why they belong here.

Let’s take a look at five Afghanistan players who can play a crucial role in their country’s debut test.

#1 Rashid Khan

This 19-year old wonderkid needs no introduction. He has played in many T20 leagues across the globe and has done wonders for whichever team he’s played for.

Even in national colours, Rashid Khan has performed exceedingly well and that is why he is currently ranked the number one T20I bowler in the world.

His quicker ball and wrong uns make him a treat to watch. Most batsmen have failed to pick him and it will be interesting to see how the Indian players go about trying to tackle him.

Khan is definitely Afghanistan’s trump card and if he gets going (more often than not he does), India will have their task cut out.