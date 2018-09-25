Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 batsmen to score most Test in a calendar year

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3   //    25 Sep 2018, 18:36 IST

It is rightly said that Test cricket is the real cricket when it comes to performing with both and ball. Scoring runs in Test cricket is not an easy task as it checks the patience of the batsmen, player's grit and technique to its whole.

But here are five players who mastered the art of scoring runs in Test cricket and they went on to score the maximum number of runs in Test cricket. Here are the list of players with most runs in a calendar year.

#5 Sachin Tendulkar (India)

India's Sachin Tendulkar against Central Districts
India's Sachin Tendulkar against Central Districts

The highest run-getter in international cricket, Sachin Tendulkar amassed 1562 runs in the year 2010. He played 14 Test matches in this year, in which he batted for 23 innings and scored seven centuries and five half-centuries.

#4 Michael Clarke (Australia)

England v Australia: 5th Investec Ashes Test - Day Four

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke was in his top form in Test cricket in the year 2012 where the Aussie scored 1595 runs. In 2012, Clarke played 11 matches where he batted for 18 innings and went on to score five 100s and three 50s

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Sachin Tendulkar Mohhamad Yousuf Sachin Tendulkar Records Leisure Reading
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Most runs in a calendar year across all formats
RELATED STORY
5 wicketkeepers with most runs in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Batsman with most sixes in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
5 captains with most international centuries in a...
RELATED STORY
5 batsmen with the most number of ducks in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
Top 10 active batsmen with most runs in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
Most runs in a calendar year in T20Is
RELATED STORY
Highest runs by an Indian player in a Test series in...
RELATED STORY
5 youngest players to score a double century in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
5 Players who have the most number of sixes in ODIs 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Super Four Match 5
AFG 112/4 (22.4 ov)
IND
LIVE
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat.
AFG VS IND live score
Super Four Match 6 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 8 | Today
NSW 239/10 (47.3 ov)
TAS 151/10 (31.3 ov)
New South Wales win by 88 runs
NSW VS TAS live score
GLA 359/10
LEI 68/5 (32.0 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 | Leicestershire trail Glamorgan by 291 runs with 5 wickets remaining
GLA VS LEI live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us