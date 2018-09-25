5 batsmen to score most Test in a calendar year

It is rightly said that Test cricket is the real cricket when it comes to performing with both and ball. Scoring runs in Test cricket is not an easy task as it checks the patience of the batsmen, player's grit and technique to its whole.

But here are five players who mastered the art of scoring runs in Test cricket and they went on to score the maximum number of runs in Test cricket. Here are the list of players with most runs in a calendar year.

#5 Sachin Tendulkar (India)

India's Sachin Tendulkar against Central Districts

The highest run-getter in international cricket, Sachin Tendulkar amassed 1562 runs in the year 2010. He played 14 Test matches in this year, in which he batted for 23 innings and scored seven centuries and five half-centuries.

#4 Michael Clarke (Australia)

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke was in his top form in Test cricket in the year 2012 where the Aussie scored 1595 runs. In 2012, Clarke played 11 matches where he batted for 18 innings and went on to score five 100s and three 50s

