Five batsmen who can replace Alastair Cook

Sachin Arora FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.95K // 04 Sep 2018, 10:06 IST

Alastair Cook

Former England captain Alastair Cook announced that he will be ending his international career after the ongoing Test series against India.

The 33-year old made this decision keeping in mind his continuous poor form for a very long time. The English opener averages meagrely 18.62 in his last nine matches.

After a legendary Test career which lasted for 160 Tests in which he scored 12,254 runs, Cook decided to bring down curtains to it. These runs also include 32 centuries and 56 half-centuries.

Apart from being an excellent batsman, Cook was also a tremendous fielder as he took 173 catches in which most of them came at slip positions which is one of the difficult position to field at.

Here are five players which can be chosen from to fill in the boots of the veteran batsman for the opening spot for England in Test criclet.

1. Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone

The Lancashire's captain is one of the major candidates who can take place of Cook in the coming time. Though he can not bat at the opening slot but can provide the perfect balance to the batting order.

For him to make it to England side, some batsman from the existing playing XI has to open to let him bat in the middle order. He has played 40 first-class matches so far in which he has scored 2,187 runs at an average of 41.26.

2. Joe Clarke

Joe Clarke

The Worcestershire County cricketer Joe Clarke is another option as he is a dependable wicketkeeper-batsman.

Clarke has an average of 41.30 in the 57 first-class matches in which he has played. He also has 12 centuries and 13 half-centuries to his name.

