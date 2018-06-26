Five Batsmen who devoured Indian Bowling

These batsmen made merry against the Indian bowling attack.

Omkar Mankame CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jun 2018, 16:30 IST

India is known to be a batting nation. From CK Nayudu to Virat Kohli, we have a glorious list of willow-wielders who have charmed the cricket world. Same cannot be said about Indian bowling, though. Over the years, we have often struggled to possess a potent bowling attack.

While India can boast of world-class spinners, the cabinet is almost empty when it comes to genuine fast bowlers. The opposing batsmen who can play spin well have often benefitted from India’s speed deficiency and have amassed mountains of runs against the weak bowling attack.

Here are five such batsmen who found Indian bowling perfectly suited for their game. Their batting averages against India are extraordinary and on most occasions, they tormented the Asian giant’s bowling line-up.

#5 Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies)

West Indies batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul often stood tall against India

The Indian cricket fans will never forget this Windies batsman with the Indian origin inevitably scoring runs against them. His style of taking the guard by hammering the bail and his quick-footed shuffling stance was the sight that Indian fans absolutely dreaded.

The reason for this treatment was Shivnarine Chanderpaul’s incredible record against India in Tests. In the 25 Tests, he scored 2178 runs at an average of 63.85 with seven centuries and 10 half-centuries. His batting average against India is 20 runs more than his career average of 43.

The most productive streak of run-scoring for Chanderpaul against India occurred in 2002 where he managed to score as many as four Test centuries. His most annoying act was in Georgetown, 2002. India had Windies on the mat in the first innings with the score 157/4. Chanderpaul and Hooper then constructed a 293-runs partnership that halted India’s progress.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul was a prolific run-scorer on the Indian soil as well. He scored 624 runs in the eight Tests that he played in India at an average of 52 with two centuries.