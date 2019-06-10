Five best innings of Yuvraj Singh's career

A champion in his own right

One of India's best limited overs batsman of all time, Yuvraj Singh has called time on his 19-year long career as the 37-year old retires from all forms of cricket after a glittering career.

He last played a game for India against West Indies in June, 2017 post which a loss of form and influx of talented cricketers meant that Yuvraj has been unable to make a comeback to the international scenario.

Even in the Indian Premier League, Yuvraj's form dipped as he found it difficult to cement a spot in a strong Mumbai Indians line-up. However, his impact on Indian cricket and especially limited overs cricket has been massive.

This is reflected in the fact that Yuvraj played an integral role in both the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup and also the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup triumphs. Through his illustrious career, Yuvraj has essayed a number of memorable knocks in order to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat for India. Lets us dive into some of those knocks.

#5 ICC Knockout Trophy, 2000 quarter-final vs Australia - 84 Runs

An unbelievable introduction to international cricket

Only a few matches old at that point in international cricket, Yuvraj Singh decided to introduce himself in a swashbuckling fashion. The opponent was Australia and the stage was the ICC Knockout trophy's quarter-final but the youngster ensured that the nerves and pressure did not get the better of him.

Anyone would have been fretting with India struggling at 90/3, with stars like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid back in the pavilion. Further, the Australian bowling attack included fiery bowlers such as Glenn McGrath, Brett Lee and Jason Gillespie.

However, Yuvraj walked in and played a fantastic counter-attacking inning to end up with a score of 84 off 80 balls. This knock helped India set up a target of 265 at the end of 50 overs, which in the end sufficed as Australia fell short by 20 runs and India booked its place in the semifinals of the competition.

