5 cricketers with zero haters across the world

They say cricket is a gentlemen's game, and quite a few players have played the game that way -- the right spirit blended with an abundance of talent and skill. Some of these cricketers have been worshiped, admired, loved, and at the same time hated and cussed upon.

However, there is a class of cricketers who the world has found hard to hate and they have their reasons for it. This article takes a lot at five such players who have zero haters.

#1 Kane Williamson- Cricket's favorite child

The Kiwi skipper can win the award hands down for the "Gentleman of the game" category. Williamson's calm demeanor on and off the field makes him one of those cricketers loved by fans across the world.

His sportsmanship was on display for the world to see when he gracefully accepted the loss to England in what was a humdinger of an ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup final.

While England won the cup, Williamson won hearts.

#2 Chris Gayle

He's called the Universe Boss for a reason. The world has seen Gayle do more than just bash sixes at will. The Jamaican is an entertainer off the field and a class act.

Remember the time he accidentally broke a girl's nose at M Chinnaswamy when he blitzed a 48-ball-81 against the Pune Warriors? He eventually made up for it by meeting the girl and presenting his medal (for hitting maximum sixes in the match) to her.

#3 AB de Villiers

The South African sporting a pleasant smile and dishing out dollops of positivity makes him another member of the "No Haters" club. De Villiers has enthralled cricket fans across the world with his sublime hitting and also his sportsmanship.

The heartwarming memory was when he got his teammates to their feet with words of encouragement and praise after they lost to the Kiwis in the semifinal of the ICC 2015 World Cup.

#4 Adam Gilchrist

The wicketkeeper batsman with a million dollar smile may have been an aggressive batsman on the field, but he was also a gentleman off it.

He was an example of leading from the front and inspiring the gen-next to play the game in the right spirit.

#5 Ashish Nehra

The funnyman that Nehra was, was on full display when he appeared on 'Breakfast With Champions'.

Always a team man, Nehra was quite the character on and off the field and has been a hit with fans ever since his 6/23 epic against England in 2003 World Cup in South Africa.

His trademark grin and sense of humor has made him one of those likable cricketers across the country.