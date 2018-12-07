5 Indian batsmen with the highest averages in Test cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara

Test match cricket is the most challenging of tests in so many ways. It challenges a player's temperament, skills, stamina, patience and endurance. A batsman has to grind it out in the middle to score runs on a consistent basis to win matches for his side.

India, over the years, have produced plenty of classic batsmen. These legendary batsmen have been pillars of strength for the team by being extremely consistent and have hence helped India become one of the top Test sides.

One of the most important measures of consistency is the average of a batsman. In this segment, let us take a look at five batsmen who possess the highest averages in Indian Test history.

In this list, only Indian batsmen who have played a minimum of 30 innings are considered in order to exclude any outliers.

#5 Cheteshwar Pujara - 50.28*

Cheteshwar Pujara has been one of the mainstays of the Indian Test team for the last five years. He is a man blessed with a solid technique and inimitable concentration. Pujara is a man who likes to take his time in the middle and get his eye in. Once he does that, he becomes almost unflappable.

From the 108* innings that he has played thus far, Pujara has scored 5028 runs at a remarkable average of 50.28 with 16 hundreds and 19 fifties.

(*at the end of India's first innings in the first Test against Australia at Adelaide in 2018)

